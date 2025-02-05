Aishwarya Rai Extends Birthday Wish To Abhishek Bachchan Amid Divorce Rumours - See The Adorable Pic!

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, despite ongoing speculation about their marital troubles, extended her birthday wishes to her husband Abhishek Bachchan as he turned 49 on February 5, 2025. Aishwarya took to her social media handle and dropped an adorable childhood picture of her husband, along with a heartfelt message.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, she wrote in the caption, "Here's wishing you Happy Birthday with happiness, good health, love and light. God Bless." In the picture, Abhishek is seen riding a toy car as he adorably poses for the camera. Notably, she chose not to tag him in the post.

Abhishek and Aishwarya, who tied the knot at Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow Prateeksha, on 20 April 2007, have long been in public focus due to reported rumours that may be separated. The couple have a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, who was born on November 16, 2011.

Reports of his rumored closeness with Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur coupled with family relationships complicated with that of Shweta and mother Jaya Bachchan fueled much speculation regarding troubles in their marriage. Aishwarya's solo appearance at Anant Ambani's wedding with Aaradhya in July 2024, while the rest of the Bachchan family attended together, further added to the rumours.

Additionally, during a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan referenced the iconic song Kajra Re, mentioning Abhishek and Rani Mukerji but noticeably omitting Aishwarya, who also featured in the music video. Aishwarya also raised eyebrows when she attended an event in Dubai without using the Bachchan surname.

Speaking of their professional endeavours, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the Shoojit Sircar-directed film I Want to Talk. Released on November 22, Abhishek starred as the lead opposite Ahilya Bamroo, Jayant Kriplani, Johny Lever, and Kristin Goddard. It is available on Prime Video.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on the other hand, earned a round of applause for her role in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2 during the SIIMA awards, being bestowed with the Best Actress (Critics) award in Dubai.