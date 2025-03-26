ETV Bharat / entertainment

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Car Hit By Bus In Mumbai

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's car was hit by a bus in Mumbai's Juhu suburb on Wednesday. No injuries were reported, and the car drove off afterward.

File Photo: Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 26, 2025, 8:44 PM IST

Mumbai: A bus hit Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s luxury car in Mumbai’s Juhu suburb on Wednesday, an official said, adding nobody was injured in the accident.

A video showing the high-end car, with the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking’s ubiquitous red bus behind it, went viral on social media.

It was not clear if Aishwarya was in the car, which was hit by the bus from behind.

The video shows the car, which apparently did not suffer any major damage due to the bump from the bus, speeding off a while later. (PTI)

