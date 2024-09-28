Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wins Best Actress At IIFA Utsavam 2024, Cuts Off Reporter Questioning Her About Aaradhya

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made headlines at the IIFA Utsavam 2024, held at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, when she took home the Best Actress Award (Tamil) for her role in Ponniyin Selvan: II. The event brought together the biggest names from the South Indian and Bollywood film industry to celebrate the best of Indian film, with Aishwarya’s win marking another highlight in her illustrious career. The award was presented to her by veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Other than her award, what else grabbed attention was Aishwarya's response to the media. During an interaction with the media on the green carpet, Aishwarya found herself at the centre of a viral moment when she cut off a reporter who brought up her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. When the reporter began to ask, "Aaradhya is always with you. She's already learning from the best," Aishwarya swiftly interrupted, raising her hand and stating firmly, "Woah, she is my daughter. She is always with me." Her assertive response quickly went viral, with fans praising her protective stance toward her daughter.

Known for her stunning red carpet appearances, Aishwarya once again turned heads at the IIFA event in a custom Manish Malhotra ensemble. She wore a regal black jacket intricately embroidered in gold, which she paired with sleek straight hair and bold red lips, exuding a timeless elegance. Standing by her side, Aaradhya looked equally chic in a white blazer with silver accents, confidently posing for the cameras. The mother-daughter duo, who have frequently appeared together at international events, stole the spotlight, as they have done in the past at occasions like the Cannes Film Festival and Paris Fashion Week.

Aishwarya is often accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya to various high-profile events, and their close bond has been admired by many. Aishwarya, who seamlessly balances her professional commitments with motherhood, frequently brings Aaradhya along to her work-related appearances. Their joint presence continues to fuel public curiosity, with fans applauding Aishwarya's ability to manage both worlds effortlessly.

Yet, the Bachchan family dynamic has recently been a topic of discussion. Rumours of tension surfaced when Aishwarya and Aaradhya attended the Ambani wedding separately from the rest of the Bachchan family. Amitabh, Jaya, and Abhishek Bachchan arrived together, prompting fans to wonder if there is a rift between Aishwarya and her in-laws. The rumours gained further traction after Aishwarya's apparent absence from family posts during events like Paris Fashion Week, where she and Aaradhya appeared independently.

In Ponniyin Selvan II, the sequel to the 2022 blockbuster, Aishwarya stars alongside a stellar ensemble cast, including Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, and others. The historical drama continues the epic tale of the Chola Dynasty, further showcasing Aishwarya's versatility as an actor.

IIFA Utsavam 2024 marked the beginning of a three-day celebration of Indian cinema, dedicated to honouring films from the southern industries - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The event runs from September 27 to September 29, with Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Karan Johar set to entertain the audience on the second day as hosts of the main IIFA Awards night. Fans are also eagerly awaiting the return of veteran actor Rekha to the IIFA stage after a long hiatus, along with live performances from stars like Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, and Janhvi Kapoor.

The grand celebration will conclude with IIFA Rocks on September 29, featuring exclusive, invitation-only performances by artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao, and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, marking the end of an eventful and star-studded festival celebrating Indian cinema.