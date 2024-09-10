ETV Bharat / entertainment

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Make for a Stunning Mother-Daughter Duo As They Seek Blessings at Ganesh Pandal - Watch

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 5 hours ago

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, with her mother Brinda Rai and daughter Aaradhya, recently visited the GSB Ganesh pandal in Mumbai for Ganesh Chaturthi. Dressed in traditional attire, they joined the festive crowds to seek blessings from Lord Ganesh, adding to the festival's vibrant spirit.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan seeks blessings at GSB Ganesh pandal (Photo: ANI/ETV Bharat)

Mumbai: Ganesh Chaturthi has arrived, and the festive spirit is evident everywhere. Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, along with her mother Brinda Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, visited the renowned GSB Ganesh pandal to offer their prayers and seek blessings from Lord Ganesh.

For the Ganesh pandal visit, Aishwarya embraced the traditional spirit of the festival, dressing in elegant ethnic wear. Aishwarya donning a simple pink kurta set, and Aaradhya, in a bright yellow kurta, were spotted making their way through the lively crowd to their car after their darshan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan seeks blessings at GSB Ganesh pandal (Video: ANI)

The GSB Ganesh pandal is one of Mumbai's most celebrated locations for Ganesh Chaturthi. This year, it has seen a number of celebrities visiting various pandals, including Kartik Aaryan, who paid his respects at the Lal Baugcha Raja pandal.

Ganesh Chaturthi, which began on Saturday, September 7, is a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar month of Bhadrapada. Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, it honours Lord Ganesha, celebrated as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles,' recognising his wisdom and intelligence.

Throughout Mumbai and Maharashtra, the festival is marked by immense devotion and excitement. Homes and public pandals are elaborately decorated, filling the air with prayers, music, and festive chants. The streets are alive with vibrant processions and traditional rituals, with people preparing delicious offerings and visiting the beautifully adorned pandals.

As Ganesh Chaturthi unfolds, the festive joy and energy are palpable in the bustling crowds, colourful decorations, and the delightful aroma of festive sweets.

On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has recently been seen in Mani Ratnam’s epic period dramas, Ponniyin Selvan 1 and Ponniyin Selvan 2.

