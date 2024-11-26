ETV Bharat / entertainment

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's Divorce Rumours Squashed with Shweta Rai's Surprising Act

Shweta Bachchan sent a thoughtful bouquet to Aishwarya Rai's sister-in-law Shrima Rai amid divorce rumours, squashing claims of family discord.

Shweta Bachchan Sends Flowers to Aishwarya's sister-in-law
Shweta Bachchan Sends Flowers to Aishwarya's sister-in-law (Photo: IANS)
Hyderabad: In the midst of swirling rumours regarding trouble in Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's marriage, Shweta Bachchan Nanda has made a gesture that seems to put an end to any speculations of a rift between her and Aishwarya. The gesture, which has caught the attention of social media, involved sending a surprise bouquet of flowers to Aishwarya's sister-in-law, Shrima Rai.

Shrima took to Instagram to share her heartfelt gratitude for the thoughtful gift, posting a picture of the bouquet adorned with pink roses, sunflowers, and other blooms. In her caption, she wrote, "Thank you, Nikhil Nanda and Shweta. This is stunning..." The picture quickly went viral, with fans and netizens expressing surprise at the warmth between the two families, despite the ongoing rumours surrounding Abhishek and Aishwarya's relationship.

Shweta Bachchan's Sweet Gesture Amidst Aishwarya-Abhishek Divorce Speculation
Shweta Bachchan's Sweet Gesture Amidst Aishwarya-Abhishek Divorce Speculation (Photo: Instagram)

The reason behind the gesture remains unclear, but the timing is noteworthy. With speculation about the couple's relationship running rampant in the media, Shweta's kind act seems to put all speculations of rift at rest. Rumours of a possible separation between Aishwarya and Abhishek have been circulating for a while, especially after they were seen attending a high-profile wedding separately. Despite this, both Abhishek and Aishwarya have refrained from commenting on these claims.

However, Amitabh Bachchan addressed the ongoing speculation in a blog post, defending his family's privacy. The veteran actor explained that he rarely speaks about his family matters and dismissed the speculations as 'unverified untruths.' He emphasised that such rumours only serve the commercial interests of those spreading them and that his family's privacy would remain protected.

Aishwarya and Abhishek have been married for 17 years. They are parents to a daughter, Aaradhya, and their professional lives remain as busy as ever. On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II (2023), while Abhishek is currently working on multiple projects, including Housefull 5 and Shah Rukh Khan starrer King.

