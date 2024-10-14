Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan Vibe Together Amid Separation Rumours, Watch Heartwarming Moment From Ambani's Wedding

Hyderabad: The lives of Bollywood's star couples often invite public scrutiny, but few can rival the fascination surrounding Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. Their relationship, marked by romance and glamour, recently became a topic of heated speculation, particularly following their separate appearances at Anant Ambani's extravagant wedding in July. Fans were left wondering about the state of their relationship, especially as whispers of tension surfaced in the media. However, a heartwarming moment from the Ambani wedding documentary has offered a ray of hope for fans amidst the swirling rumours.

Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant celebrated their grand wedding over three spectacular months, culminating in a lavish three-day pre-wedding bash held in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The celebrations, which included a variety of themed events such as 'An Evening in Everland,' 'A Walk on the Wildside,' and 'Mela Rouge,' have made it to the documentary now streaming on JioCinema.

In a teaser from the film, Aishwarya and Abhishek, dressed in coordinated beige outfits, can be seen sitting together on a sofa, enjoying a dance performance. Their daughter, Aaradhya, nestled between them, adds a joyful touch to the scene, dispelling the notion of marital discord.

The tension rumours began when Aishwarya and Aaradhya arrived separately at the wedding, while the rest of the Bachchan family - Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek, Shweta, and their grandchildren arrived together. This seemingly innocent separation sparked speculation about a rift. Adding to the speculations, Aishwarya was later spotted in Paris for Fashion Week, again with only Aaradhya by her side. Further gossip arose when she appeared without her wedding ring at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, yet the family chose to remain silent in response to the chatter.

Despite the swirling rumours, Aishwarya seems to be addressing the speculation subtly. She has been seen wearing her wedding ring during public outings, including her Paris trip, and made a heartfelt post wishing her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan on his 82nd birthday, signalling familial warmth. The couple, who tied the knot in 2007 and welcomed Aaradhya on November 16, 2011, have often found ways to navigate challenges in the public eye while maintaining their personal lives.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan 2, directed by Mani Ratnam, and has yet to announce her next project. Abhishek, meanwhile, is gearing up for the OTT release of Be Happy. Abhishek is set to appear in Housefull 5 and is also working on an untitled film with director Shoojit Sircar. Additionally, he is said to be playing a villain in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming project, King.