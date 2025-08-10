Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan Make Rare Airport Sighting With Aaradhya In Matching Look - Watch

Hyderabad: Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a rare public appearance as they returned to Mumbai after a family trip with their daughter, Aaradhya. The couple, known for keeping their personal life away from constant media glare, was spotted at the Mumbai airport early on Sunday.

In a now-viral video shared by paparazzi, the trio exited the airport together. Aaradhya walked beside her mother, holding her hand, while Abhishek led the way. At one point, he accidentally bumped into a photographer but continued calmly. Once outside, he paused patiently until Aishwarya and Aaradhya settled inside the car before closing the door himself.

Coordinated Style

The family's travel attire caught attention. Aishwarya wore a black top layered with a matching coat and paired with blue pants. Abhishek opted for a blue hoodie under a beige jacket with black pants. Aaradhya matched her mother's look in a black jacket and trousers. All three sported black caps, adding a coordinated touch to their style.

Rumours and Reality

This outing comes after months of speculation about tension between Aishwarya and Abhishek. Last year, rumours of a rift surfaced when Aishwarya and Aaradhya attended Anant Ambani's wedding events separately from the rest of the Bachchan family. However, the couple has since been seen together at various events and vacations, quietly dismissing the separation buzz.

Work Fronts

Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II (2023) and is yet to announce her next project. Abhishek recently appeared in Kaalidhar Laapata and is currently shooting for Siddharth Anand's King, where he will share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Deepika Padukone.