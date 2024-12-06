Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan All Smiles in Latest Picture Amid Separation Buzz

Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's latest pictures put all rumours about their troubled relationship to rest as they were seen posing together. The picture, shared by Anu Ranjan, founder of the Indian Television Academy (ITA), shows the couple beaming with happiness as they posed alongside Aishwarya's mother Brinda Rai, and Anu Ranjan herself. This joyful moment has lent relief to fans, many of whom have been following the couple's every move amid mounting speculation over their marriage.

The picture comes at a time when rumours of a marital rift between Aishwarya and Abhishek have been gaining traction. In recent months, multiple reports suggested that the pair had been living separately, which had left fans concerned about the state of their relationship. However, the new photo, showcasing the couple's united front, has dispelled these speculations, with fans expressing their happiness at seeing the duo together.

Anu Ranjan's caption accompanying the post read, "So much love, warmth." The post has received overwhelming support from netizens, with many commenting on how the post has helped to 'shut down' the false rumours. One social media user thanked Anu for 'changing everyone's mindset,' while others expressed gratitude for the confirmation that the couple is indeed together and happy. One fan simply wrote, "Finally, all the perception of social media... Thank God they are still together!"

The picture together follows months of speculation, fuelled by various reports that the couple had been facing difficulties in their marriage. These rumours intensified earlier this year with reports of Abhishek's alleged involvement with actor Nimrat Kaur, during the filming of the movie Dasvi. Despite the media storm surrounding them, both Aishwarya and Abhishek have maintained their privacy, rarely addressing the speculations publicly.