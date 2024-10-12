Aishwarya Rai Silences Bachchan Family Rumours With A Simple Post, Wishes Big B On 82nd Birthday

Hyderabad: In the B-town, celebrity family dynamics often become a subject of intense scrutiny. Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made headlines not just for her illustrious career, but also for her heartfelt gesture towards her father-in-law, Amitabh Bachchan, amidst swirling rumours of discord within the Bachchan clan.

Aishwarya Wishes Big B on 82nd Birthday: Late Friday night, Aishwarya took to Instagram to share a nostalgic picture featuring Amitabh Bachchan with her daughter, Aaradhya, in a tender moment. She captioned the post, “Happy birthday paa-dadaji. God bless always,” with her signature emojis—this sweet gesture aimed to dispel any speculations about a rift, reinforcing her commitment to family ties.

Rumours of Tension: Despite Aishwarya’s warm birthday wishes, the Bachchan family dynamics have become a hot topic of discussion lately. Speculations about a falling out intensified after Aishwarya and Aaradhya were seen arriving separately at Anant Ambani’s grand wedding, while Amitabh, his wife Jaya, son Abhishek, and daughter Shweta attended together. This sparked curiosity among fans about a possible divide within the family.

Further raising eyebrows was Aishwarya’s noticeable absence from various family appearances, including events like Paris Fashion Week, which she attended solo with Aaradhya. At the recent IIFA awards, Aaradhya was again her only companion, leading to more whispers about potential family discord.

Adding to the intrigue was Aishwarya being spotted without her wedding ring, a detail that fueled online speculation regarding her relationship with Abhishek and the Bachchan family. Yet, neither Aishwarya nor any family member has publicly addressed these claims, leaving fans to wonder about the true nature of their relationships.

Abhishek and Aishwarya's Onscreen Collaborations: Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, both celebrated actors, share a rich history of collaboration in films. Their cinematic journey includes hits like Dhai Akshar Prem Ke (2000), Kuch Naa Kaho (2003), Dhoom 2 (2006), Umrao Jaan (2006), Guru (2007), Sarkar Raj (2008), and Raavan (2010). Their love story culminated in a private wedding on April 20, 2007, and they welcomed their daughter Aaradhya on November 16, 2011.

Aishwarya's Recent Achievements: On the professional front, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan 2, directed by the renowned Mani Ratnam, where her performance garnered critical acclaim. She recently won the Best Actress (Tamil) award at the IIFA Utsavam 2024, for her role in Ponniyin Selvan II. Meanwhile, Abhishek is gearing up for his upcoming project, Be Happy, on Prime Video, while Amitabh recently featured in Vettaiyan, his first full-length Tamil film.

Family First: As Aishwarya Rai Bachchan continues to navigate her career and family life, her recent gesture towards Amitabh Bachchan serves as a reminder of the importance of family, especially in an industry rife with speculation. While the public may speculate about family dynamics, Aishwarya’s actions underline the fact that in the end, family truly comes first.