Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan Twin In Ivory At Ashutosh Gowariker's Son's Wedding

Hyderabad: Despite ongoing speculation about troubles in their marriage, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan made a stylish and appearance together at filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker's son's wedding. The couple, twinning in elegant ivory ensembles, posed with the newlyweds, Konark Gowariker and Niyati, at the grand event held on March 2. Their presence subtly dismissed separation rumours once again that have been swirling since mid-2024.

Several photos from the wedding have surfaced on social media, showing Aishwarya and Abhishek happily interacting with the host family and guests. In one picture, they are seen smiling alongside Ashutosh Gowariker, while in another, they greet ISKCON's Harinam Das, with Abhishek folding his hands in respect.

Aishwarya looked regal in an intricately embroidered ivory ethnic suit paired with a matching potli bag, her signature bold red lips adding a touch of glamour. Meanwhile, Abhishek complemented her perfectly in a sophisticated ivory bandhgala.

Their wedding was attended by Bollywood’s biggest stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Vidya Balan, Sidharth Roy Kapur, Genelia D'Souza, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonali Bendre, Pooja Hegde, and Chunky Pandey. SRK made a grand appearance in a dapper black blazer, white shirt, and sunglasses, exuding his signature charm. A video from the wedding shows SRK warmly greeting Ashutosh Gowariker with a hug before posing with the newlyweds.

While rumours of a rift between Aishwarya and Abhishek have been ongoing, the couple continues to present a united front at public gatherings. Speculation about tensions with the Bachchan family first arose in July 2024, during Anant Ambani’s wedding, when Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya arrived separately. However, their recent public appearances suggest that the couple remains unaffected by such gossip.