Aishwarya-Abhishek Shut Divorce Rumours with Hand-in-Hand Appearance along with Amitabh Bachchan - Watch

Hyderabad: Amid growing media speculation surrounding their married life, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were seen together, side by side, at the Dhirubhai Ambani School's Annual Day event in Mumbai. The couple's joint appearance, accompanied by Abhishek's father, the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, has put to rest swirling rumours about a possible rift in their relationship.

The Bachchan family's public appearance at the prestigious event has captivated the media, especially considering the ongoing divorce rumours. Aishwarya, dressed in a graceful black ensemble, was seen exuding calm and composure throughout the event, while Abhishek and Amitabh interacted with guests. The couple made a striking public display of unity, walking hand-in-hand and engaging warmly with those around them.

This marks their first joint public outing since the rumours about their marriage began to intensify, particularly after their separate appearances at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding earlier this year. The situation took another turn when Aishwarya's name appeared without the 'Bachchan' surname at a Dubai event, further igniting the flames of speculation.

Despite the media frenzy, neither Aishwarya nor Abhishek have publicly addressed the matter, choosing to focus on their respective professional careers. However, Amitabh Bachchan, in his blog, expressed his disapproval of the rumours, acknowledging the emotional toll such speculation can have. In his post, Amitabh pointed out how unfounded gossip, often accompanied by a question mark, fuels public doubts and spreads mistrust.