Aishwarya Khare Stands By Krishna Shroff, Highlights Mental Health Importance In Chhoriyan Chali Gaon

Hyderabad: Television actor Aishwarya Khare has opened up about her decision to support fellow Chhoriyan Chali Gaon contestant Krishna Shroff, mentioning that her choice was rooted in empathy and fairness rather than personal bonds.

"My decision was not based on friendship. I saw and felt what Krishna went through when she had to go on the stage, as I myself have been in a similar position. I wanted to vote for Krishna so that she is judged based on her abilities, and not a mental health issue she's faced," Aishwarya said.

Her comments came right after a very moving moment in the reality show, in which Krishna, the daughter of veteran actor Jackie Shroff, was taken by surprise in a very unexpected situation. Feeling under the weather with an upset stomach, she was struggling to settle in the rural environment of Bamuliya village in Madhya Pradesh. The situation changed when the host family's aunt was visibly upset after Krishna couldn't eat the food offered to her, mistaking it for a personal slight.

Krishna, visibly moved, hugged her host and reassured her: "Arey aunty, aap ro mat (don't cry). I am very happy to be here." She explained that her eating habits were due to a strict personal routine and not connected to her host's actions, adding, "If I can't stick to it, mera dimaag bohot kharab hota hai... I am very sorry, I felt very bad that she cried for me."

Aishwarya's public support for Krishna demonstrates an emerging consciousness of mental health in Indian reality television and the effect of emotional weight on participants. The show, Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, hosted by Rannvijay Singha, takes 11 celebrity women to a rural community, far removed from their comfortable lives, and places them in an environment that tests both their adaptability and resilience.

By drawing on her own past experiences, Aishwarya expressed her desire to create safe spaces for performers, ensuring they are judged based on their skills, rather than their personal struggles.