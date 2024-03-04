Aishwarya, Abhishek, Aaradhya Enjoy Dhol Beats at Final Day of Anant-Radhika's Pre Wedding Gala

Hyderabad: The entire Bachchan family arrived at Jamnagar, Gujarat on Sunday to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's third-day of pre-wedding festivities. Several images and videos of the family members arriving, enjoying and then heading for Mumbai together have appeared on social media platforms. In one of the videos, Aishwarya is seen enjoying dhol beats with hubby Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya.

In a video, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, and Aaradhya can be seen sitting together and enjoying the beats of dhols. While Abhishek Bachchan smiled and shook his head to the beats, Aishwarya and Aaradhya clapped in enjoyment of the song. When the music ended, they all clapped together.

In another video, Amitabh Bachchan, his wife and yesteryear actor Jaya Bachchan, his daughter Shweta Bachchan, grandson Agastya Nanda, grand daughter Navya Nanda, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, and grand daughter Aaradhya Bachchan appeared together. Amitabh sported an off-white kurta-pyjama to the ceremony and wrapped himself in a multicoloured shawl. Jaya Bachchan was seen wearing a beige saree and carrying a shawl.

Abhishek and Aishwarya dressed in cream traditional clothes. Shweta also went for a golden outfit. Aaradhya Bachchan wore a white dress, Navya wore a colourful lehenga, and Agastya chose a cream sherwani. The Bachchan family landed at Jamnagar on the final day of the festivities. after giving the first two days a miss. They left for Mumbai the same day.

Jamnagar is currently bustling with celebrities for the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani, the son of businessman Mukesh Ambani, and industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant. The three-day pre-wedding extravaganza began on Friday, with some of the greatest figures in entertainment and business coming on the enormous Ambani estate in Jamnagar. Several videos and photos from Saturday's gala night became popular on social media.