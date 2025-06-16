Air India Plane Crash: Filmmaker Mahesh Kalawadia Missing, Phone Last Located Near Impact Site

Hyderabad: The family of Gujarati filmmaker Mahesh Kalawadia, also known as Mahesh Jirawala, fears he may be among the unidentified victims killed on the ground after the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12. Kalawadia, a resident of Naroda, went missing shortly after the London-bound Air India flight AI 171 crashed into the BJ Medical College campus in Meghaninagar, just minutes after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:39 PM.

According to his wife Hetal Kalawadia, Mahesh had called her at 1:14 PM, informing her that a meeting in the Law Garden area had concluded and he was heading home. However, when he didn't return, she tried to call him - only to find his phone switched off. "Police traced his last mobile location to about 700 metres from the crash site. His scooter and phone are missing. It's very unlike him to take that route," Hetal told reporters.

She added that her family has since submitted DNA samples to authorities in hopes of identifying him among the victims on the ground. Only one person of the 242 people onboard the flight AI 171, survived the crash. The lone survivor, identified as Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also among the victims of the AI 171 plane crash. Authorities have begun the process of identifying the bodies of the deceased from the charred wreckage with the help of DNA and blood samples provided by relatives.