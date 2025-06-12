Air India Plane Crash: Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Other Celebs 'Pray For Passengers'

Hyderabad: A tragic aviation accident has shaken the nation as Air India Flight AI171, en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday, June 12, 2025. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was carrying 242 passengers and crew members, including 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, and a few others from Portugal and Canada.
Air India confirmed the incident via an official statement on X (formerly Twitter): "Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest the Air India official site and on our X handle." A hotline (1800 5691 444) has also been formed for the operation of worried family members and additional information.
Absolutely heartbroken and in shock after hearing about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My heart goes out to all the passengers, their families, and everyone affected on the ground. Holding them all in my thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 12, 2025
Emergency services fire, and local police are on the scene, already arriving quickly. Passengers with injuries are being transported to local hospitals. Once the news of the crash began to circulate and images of smoke coming from the crash site filled social media channels, Bollywood stars began showing their dismay, shock, and sadness and solidarity with the victims and their families.
Bollywood Stars React to Tragedy
Akshay Kumar Tweeted "Shocked and speechless at the Air India crash. Only prayers at this time." Ananya Panday shared a folded hands emoji on her Instagram story, reflecting silent prayers for those on board.
Taking to Instagram Stories, Janhvi Kapoor wrote: "Shaken by the news of the Air India flight crash that took place shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad. The weight of such tragedies is impossible to put into words. Praying deeply for the passengers, the crew, and every family waiting for answers tonight."
Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Shocked and heartbroken to hear about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. Keeping everyone on board and their families in my thoughts and prayers during this tragic time."
Vicky Kaushal also expressed his sorrow: "Devastating news of the Air India plane crash... making my heart sink reading about 242 persons on board. Praying for everyone's safety and recovery."
Sunny Deol posted, "Devastated by the news of the plane crash in Ahmedabad. Praying with all my heart for survivors... May those who lost their lives rest in peace." Riteish Deshmukh shared, "Absolutely heartbroken and in shock. My heart goes out to all the passengers, their families, and everyone affected."
Devastated by the news of the plane crash in Ahmedabad.— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) June 12, 2025
Praying with all my heart for survivors — may they be found and receive the care they need.
May those who lost their lives rest in peace, and may their families find strength in this unimaginable time. 🙏
Parineeti Chopra added, "Can't imagine the pain of the family members of the ill-fated Air India flight today. Praying for strength during this time." Randeep Hooda posted, "Heartbreaking to hear about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. Hoping for survivors and strength for the rescue teams." Sonu Sood wrote, "Prayers for Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad after take-off to London."
Can’t imagine the pain of the family members of the ill fated Air India flight today. Praying for God to give them strength during this time. 🙏— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) June 12, 2025
Ongoing Response
The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken with Gujarat's Chief Minister and other top officials, assuring full central assistance in rescue and investigation efforts.
