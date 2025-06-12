ETV Bharat / entertainment

Air India Plane Crash: Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Other Celebs 'Pray For Passengers'

Hyderabad: A tragic aviation accident has shaken the nation as Air India Flight AI171, en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday, June 12, 2025. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was carrying 242 passengers and crew members, including 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, and a few others from Portugal and Canada.

Air India confirmed the incident via an official statement on X (formerly Twitter): "Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest the Air India official site and on our X handle." A hotline (1800 5691 444) has also been formed for the operation of worried family members and additional information.

Emergency services fire, and local police are on the scene, already arriving quickly. Passengers with injuries are being transported to local hospitals. Once the news of the crash began to circulate and images of smoke coming from the crash site filled social media channels, Bollywood stars began showing their dismay, shock, and sadness and solidarity with the victims and their families.

Bollywood Stars React to Tragedy

Akshay Kumar Tweeted "Shocked and speechless at the Air India crash. Only prayers at this time." Ananya Panday shared a folded hands emoji on her Instagram story, reflecting silent prayers for those on board.