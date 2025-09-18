ETV Bharat / entertainment

AI In Cinema: Cost-Saving Tool or Creative Disaster? Top Filmmakers Weigh In

Most importantly, Kapur says that AI could not replace good storytelling or create great performances on screen. "The best stories are unpredictable and AI cannot handle unpredictability. Also, AI can't, at this moment, create great performances on screen -- because if you look at any big stars of this world, it is their eyes that act, not their face,” says Kapur, who is actively integrating AI into his own work (with Warlord, a sci-fi series), and even plans to establish an AI-focused film school in Mumbai's Dharavi slum. Warlord is an AI-generated science fiction series in collaboration with Mumbai-based Studio Blo. The series, featuring interdimensional warriors, mystical crystals, and organic, jellyfish-inspired spaceships, explores a romance across dimensions. Kapur also believes that AI would be destructive only for filmmakers who go for predictable, formula films. "If your movies are predictable... then of course, AI will destroy you. Perhaps some kid somewhere will be able to do what you are doing," says Kapur.

While many artists and filmmakers express strong concerns, some of them shrug off the threat. Instead, they feel that AI, at its best, would open the industry to new ideas. Proponents, like director Shekhar Kapur, view AI as a tool that can empower creators, democratize filmmaking, and even lead to the creation of entirely new AI-generated stars and characters, particularly benefiting independent filmmakers. “Cost of doing something on AI as opposed to the cost of doing a big budget film is so low and hence AI brings the ability to create a feature film by somebody that requires very few resources. That is why it democratizes filmmaking,” says Kapur, veteran filmmaker and director of classics such as Masoom, Mr. India, and the 1998 movie Elizabeth that was nominated for seven Academy Awards. "AI is a hugely democratic technology because it gives opportunities to those who would never get it. How many people in India can afford to go to film schools? AI will empower creators, level the playing field for independent filmmakers, and even lead to the creation of entirely new, AI-generated movie stars and characters," he said.

Quite recently, the announcement of India’s first fully AI-generated feature film, Chiranjeevi Hanuman -- The Eternal by entertainment firm Collective Artists' Network left many filmmakers unimpressed. "And so, it begins," wrote Motwane on social media. "Who needs writers and directors when it's 'Made in AI'?" The mythological epic, set for a 2026 release, aims to merge ancient legend with cutting-edge technology for a global audience, telling the story of the Hindu monkey god Hanuman. Kashyap condemned the project as a betrayal of the human artists, writers, and directors that Collective Artists' Network represents. Kashyap accused Vijay Subramaniam, Founder and Group CEO, Collective Artists’ Network of prioritizing profits over creators, urging actors to leave agencies that support such ventures and describing the film as a sign of the industry's decline. The controversy highlights a larger debate about the role of AI in filmmaking and its potential impact on the value of human artistry.

Bollywood is currently experiencing disruption and debate as artificial intelligence (AI) transforms the film industry, altering everything from visual effects and editing to generating entire films and modifying endings. While some view AI as a cost-saving tool that will empower creators, others, including directors like Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and many more see it as a threat to creative integrity and artistic expression. There are also debates erupting over AI's role in altering films with modified ending of Raanjhanaa. "This alternate ending has stripped the film of its very soul," the film’s lead hero Dhanush had posted on social media, after the new version of Raanjhanaa was released in August. "The concerned parties went ahead with it despite my clear objection," Dhanush said, calling the use of AI to alter films "a deeply concerning precedent for both art and artists". "It threatens the integrity of storytelling and the legacy of cinema", he added. Director Aanand L Rai says that while AI is "definitely the future... it is not there to change the past".

Dipankar Mukherjee, Co-Founder & CEO, Studio Blo, the next-generation content studio at the forefront of AI-driven filmmaking agrees with Kapur. “AI promises to 100x the scale of production at a fraction of the traditional cost. This enables filmmakers to hedge the risks involved in trying out new stories, new faces, new worlds. At the moment, we are working on a feature film that has been written off by the industry for over 10 years as prohibitively expensive to make. AI has finally made it possible to do justice to the world and the characters in it. Even Mr Kapur’s Warlord, that we are proud to be collaborating with him on, would have been impossible to make without the help of AI. AI will not just benefit this industry; it will save it. The economic model of Indian cinema is broken. And AI is part of the fix,” says Mukherjee.

Kapur is of the opinion that the emergence of AI would initially hit high-budget films such as superhero movies where you are "relying on action" and “maybe mythological films where you can create those characters". “But first it will hit the very high budget films that use a lot of vfx which is the Avatars, Dhoom, Star Wars …they are easier to do with AI, then any of the big Marvel movie …Batman, Superman, Spiderman …When you look at them, they change the actors but they don’t change the costume, superhero or superwoman is known by his or her costume. In those films there are only five or six basic emotions. Once you have Batman you won’t even know who the actor is. Most of those superhero films and perhaps mythological films will be done by AI and it will be easier to do because you are not really relying on the performance of the actors, you're relying on action. It is a good idea to do Hanuman on AI. Kids (young aspiring directors) sitting anywhere in this world can create Spiderman going through New York or any stop he wants to. Those are the films that are going to go down first because we don’t have huge budgets to make those films anymore, young kids can do that,” says Kapur, “Now I ‘m doing Masoom: The Next Generation but I could not do Masoom on AI because it so depends upon emotions and performances,” adds Kapur.

Director Shakun Batra nods in agreement. Known for emotional Bollywood dramas such as Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Kapoor & Sons and Gehraiyaan, Batra says, “First usage of AI will come to bring budgets of VFX heavy films down, for what you spend crores and crores and months of prep and that would come down drastically. The last thing that is under any kind of threat due to AI is performances, writing or anything with very personal emotional dynamics and that is probably a little faraway. That is not something we should be worried about. AI can give you only basic generic stories. And those emotional movies are anyways made at a tighter budget, it could only be big star fees and there would be time when you will be able to make a big film with just 40 or 50 days from an actor because rest, with their permission and consent you can build with the help of AI. Hopefully, you can bring your heavy cost down if you are doing a big action film, your actor fees can come down. At some level the industry which is bleeding right now will also get a way to make movies at a budget where there is better hope for profit margins.”

Mukherjee confirms this by saying, “At Studio Blo, we believe that AI replaces the camera, not the people behind it. The vision of the writer, the director, the cinematographer, the production designer is sacrosanct and critical to achieve artistic brilliance with AI. 2026 will see a huge shift in how films are made across advertising and cinema. AI will become an integral part of the pre-production, production, and VFX workflows. This will not eliminate artists, but redefine how they operate. Most filmmakers I meet with either ridicule AI or fear it. Their perspective changes on being shown the possibilities with AI when artists collaborate with it.”

However, Batra, who recently created a five-part short film series using AI, feels that technology must complement, not override, human creativity. "The best future would be when two skill sets merge,” he says. "I don't encourage AI as a replacement to human endeavour of expression. So, I do feel the fear of us filmmakers is justified. The job that was done by say a team of 100 people now can be done with much fewer people. But it will also create new positions, newer, younger filmmakers will emerge leading to somewhat of a parallel industry. But for actors, writers, technicians it is important that we put certain measures in place especially for actors and writers like in the West. I think they have already started. Look, AI is here to stay, the film business very much runs on a capitalist economy idea. AI will bring the cost massively down which will be a huge plus for the industry that is currently suffering with profit margins. It will also open up a lot more opportunities and independent filmmakers will not have to wait for five years for funding. It is a double-edged sword. It has got a certain promising idea and obviously it also challenges existing jobs which happens with any tech disruption in any industry," says Batra.

“I really hope,” furthers Batra, “that every studio and bigger players comes to an understanding that at any given time let’s not allocate more than 30 per cent budget to AI and let 70 per cent go to human resources, people ... so that traditional jobs have no reason to worry and everybody gets time to learn and transition. I didn’t think AI would be able to do dialogues and lip sync but it got there very fast. Things move faster than you imagine. Now AI is a much bigger industry than the film industry. Right thing to do is train, enable and build systems so that we can safeguard traditional jobs and at the same time put a little money in hiring and training our crew into understanding AI."

Kapur, Batra, Raanjhanaa director Aanand L Rai and most filmmakers, however, feel that the Raanjhanaa issue where the film’s ending was altered should not be confused with the AI entering the industry. “Raanjhanaa is not an AI issue, it is a consent issue and there’s a need for conversation with legal agencies that today if I sign a contract for my next film I should be able to say, ‘Hey, if there is going to be any AI modification my consent is required’,” says Batra. Raanjhanaa director says he was comforted by the support of his fans backing the unchanged version, even 12 years after its original release. "The way they reacted to AI is much bigger than the way I reacted. It is more of their film than mine," said Rai.