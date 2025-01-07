ETV Bharat / entertainment

AI-Generated Video Ft Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Hrithik Roshan And More As Squid Game 2 Players Goes Viral

An AI-generated video featuring Indian stars Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Hrithik Roshan, Suriya, Mahesh Babu and others as characters in Squid Game 2 has gone viral.

AI-Generated Video Ft Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Hrithik Roshan And More As Squid Game 2 Players Goes Viral
AI-Generated Video Ft Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Hrithik Roshan And More As Squid Game 2 Players Goes Viral (Photo: IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Hyderabad: The second season of Netflix's hit South Korean dystopian survival thriller Squid Game has shattered records and captivated audiences worldwide. While fans were hooked on its gripping narrative, the season concluded abruptly, leaving viewers eagerly awaiting the next instalment. Amid the Squid Game frenzy, an AI-generated video featuring Indian film stars as participants has taken social media by storm.

The video creatively reimagines several iconic actors in the green uniforms and numbered tags synonymous with the series' contestants. The viral clip opens with South Indian legends Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, followed by appearances from Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Nagarjuna, and Naga Chaitanya. Other prominent names include Suriya, Mahesh Babu, Vijay Devarakonda, Dhanush, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan, Ajith Kumar, Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Yash, Ram Charan, and Rana Daggubati. Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan and Johnny Lever also make an appearance.

The seamless amalgamation of these stars into the Squid Game universe has impressed fans, with many praising the AI-generated video's creativity. One user commented, "This is so good! AI Generated!"

The trending video has boosted the excitement surrounding Squid Game Season 2 and highlights how technology continues to revolutionise fan culture. Released on December 26, 2024, the new season clocked approximately 265.2 million views within its first 91 days, trending as the number-one show in multiple countries.

READ MORE

  1. Squid Game 2 Set To Premiere Tomorrow; Brace For Seong Gi-hun's Ultimate Quest For Justice In Season 3
  2. Squid Game Season 2: From New Challenges To Darker Secrets - Here's What You Can Expect From Trailer
  3. Squid Game Season 2 Teaser: Seong Gi-hun's Return Signals A New Strategy In The Deadly Competition - Watch

Hyderabad: The second season of Netflix's hit South Korean dystopian survival thriller Squid Game has shattered records and captivated audiences worldwide. While fans were hooked on its gripping narrative, the season concluded abruptly, leaving viewers eagerly awaiting the next instalment. Amid the Squid Game frenzy, an AI-generated video featuring Indian film stars as participants has taken social media by storm.

The video creatively reimagines several iconic actors in the green uniforms and numbered tags synonymous with the series' contestants. The viral clip opens with South Indian legends Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, followed by appearances from Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Nagarjuna, and Naga Chaitanya. Other prominent names include Suriya, Mahesh Babu, Vijay Devarakonda, Dhanush, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan, Ajith Kumar, Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Yash, Ram Charan, and Rana Daggubati. Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan and Johnny Lever also make an appearance.

The seamless amalgamation of these stars into the Squid Game universe has impressed fans, with many praising the AI-generated video's creativity. One user commented, "This is so good! AI Generated!"

The trending video has boosted the excitement surrounding Squid Game Season 2 and highlights how technology continues to revolutionise fan culture. Released on December 26, 2024, the new season clocked approximately 265.2 million views within its first 91 days, trending as the number-one show in multiple countries.

READ MORE

  1. Squid Game 2 Set To Premiere Tomorrow; Brace For Seong Gi-hun's Ultimate Quest For Justice In Season 3
  2. Squid Game Season 2: From New Challenges To Darker Secrets - Here's What You Can Expect From Trailer
  3. Squid Game Season 2 Teaser: Seong Gi-hun's Return Signals A New Strategy In The Deadly Competition - Watch

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIAN ACTORS AI SQUID GAME 2 VIDEOSQUID GAME 2SQUID GAME 2 AI GENERATED VIDEOINDIAN ACTORS IN SQUID GAME 2 VIDEOAI GENERATED SQUID GAME 2 VIDEO

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.