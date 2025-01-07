AI-Generated Video Ft Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Hrithik Roshan And More As Squid Game 2 Players Goes Viral

Hyderabad: The second season of Netflix's hit South Korean dystopian survival thriller Squid Game has shattered records and captivated audiences worldwide. While fans were hooked on its gripping narrative, the season concluded abruptly, leaving viewers eagerly awaiting the next instalment. Amid the Squid Game frenzy, an AI-generated video featuring Indian film stars as participants has taken social media by storm.

The video creatively reimagines several iconic actors in the green uniforms and numbered tags synonymous with the series' contestants. The viral clip opens with South Indian legends Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, followed by appearances from Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Nagarjuna, and Naga Chaitanya. Other prominent names include Suriya, Mahesh Babu, Vijay Devarakonda, Dhanush, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan, Ajith Kumar, Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Yash, Ram Charan, and Rana Daggubati. Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan and Johnny Lever also make an appearance.

The seamless amalgamation of these stars into the Squid Game universe has impressed fans, with many praising the AI-generated video's creativity. One user commented, "This is so good! AI Generated!"

The trending video has boosted the excitement surrounding Squid Game Season 2 and highlights how technology continues to revolutionise fan culture. Released on December 26, 2024, the new season clocked approximately 265.2 million views within its first 91 days, trending as the number-one show in multiple countries.