Ahead of Wedding in Goa, Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Offer Prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple

Hyderabad: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who are soon to be married, were seen at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple on Saturday. Seeking blessings ahead of their wedding in Goa on February 21, the couple visited the famous Lord Ganesha temple.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Rakul and Jackky were seen arriving at Siddhivinayak Temple donning traditional outfits. Rakul wore a pink anarkali suit, while Jackky sported shades of green. Carrying a plate of offerings, they posed briefly for paparazzi and graciously obliged them with pictures.

Rakul and Jackky's pre-wedding celebrations began earlier in the week. The bride-to-be, along with her family, was spotted at Jackky Bhagnani's house in Mumbai for the pre-wedding festivities. According to reports, the couple aims for an eco-friendly wedding, featuring digital invites to reduce paper waste, a ban on fireworks, and a commitment to plant trees to offset their event's carbon footprint. The three-day wedding, starting on February 19, will culminate in the main ceremony on February 21.

To ensure their big day is environmentally conscious, Rakul and Jackky have hired carbon footprint specialists. These experts will evaluate the wedding's impact and advise the couple on tree planting to offset their carbon footprint. Post the wedding, the couple plans to join the tree-planting effort.

Rakul Preet and Jackky announced their relationship in October 2021. They often share sweet moments on social media and during public appearances. Meanwhile, Rakul will star in Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan, Bobby Simhaa, and Priya Bhavani Shankar. The film is a sequel to the 1996 release, featuring Kamal Haasan as an aged freedom fighter combating corruption.

Jackky is anticipating the release of his production 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,' directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles and is scheduled for Eid 2024.