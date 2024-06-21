ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ahead of Vijay's 50th Birthday, Makers Tease Update from GOAT: 'Start Waiting...'

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 19 hours ago

Thalapthy Vijay is all set to turn 50 tomorrow, June 22. Ahead of his birthday, the makers of his upcoming film GOAT tease an update on social media. The superstar is awaiting the release of GOAT helmed by Venkat Prabhu.

GOAT makers tease update from Vijay starrer (Film poster)

Hyderabad: Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay is all set to mark his milestone 50th birthday on June 22, and fans are gearing up for extravagant celebrations in his honour. Adding to the excitement, ahead of his birthday, the makers of his upcoming film, The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), dropped a tantalising hint about an upcoming update.

Taking to to X, Archana Kalpathi, one of the producers of GOAT, teased fans with new about the film. Keeping the details under wraps, she shared, "Start Waiting … first update at Noon 🙌🏼.."The announcement sent waves of excitement through social media, with fans eagerly anticipating what's in store. Reacting to the news, one fan exclaimed, "Online Celebration begins 💥💥" while another joyously added, "Finally Party Begins 🕺."

On a different note, Vijay, who is poised to enter full-time politics, recently visited families affected by the tragic illicit liquor incident in Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu. The incident claimed the lives of at least 38 people. Vijay, a beloved star-turned-politician, criticised the negligence of the Tamil Nadu government, offering solace to affected families and hope to those undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Vijay was visibly moved as he interacted with affected families in Kallakurichi, sharing emotional moments that underscored his deep bond with his fans. Amidst the somber atmosphere, Vijay refrained from addressing the press, signaling need for space to reflect on events unfolding around him.

