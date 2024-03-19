Ahead of RC16 Launch, Ram Charan Relaxes by the Seaside with Upasana Konidela and Klin Kaara

Hyderabad: Ram Charan, the renowned South Indian actor, is gearing up for the launch of his next movie, tentatively titled RC16, under the direction of Buchi Babu Sana. The grand opening ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 20, 2024, with the entire team of the film in attendance.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the makers of the Ram Charan starrer dropped a poster announcing the auspicious launch date. They wrote in the caption, "The most awaited project is all set to take off on an auspicious note. #RC16PoojaCeremony tomorrow at 10.10 AM. (sic)"

A few hours ago, several pictures of Ram Charan along with his wife Upasana Konidela and their daughter Klin Kaara surfaced on social media platforms and went viral in no time. The family of three can be seen enjoying their evening by the seaside.

Adding to the excitement, Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor will join the cast as the female lead opposite Ram Charan in RC16, which aims to captivate audiences on a national scale.

Production house Mythri Movie Makers will present the film, with Venkata Satish Kilaru producing the project on a grand scale under Vriddhi Cinemas' banner, in collaboration with Sukumar Writings. The talented AR Rahman, an Academy Award-winning music director, will compose the movie's musical score, while a team of top-tier technicians will oversee various aspects of the production.