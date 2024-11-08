Ahead Of Game Changer Teaser, Makers Drop Kiara Advani's Mesmerising Mermaid-Princess Look - See New Poster

Hyderabad: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's upcoming film Game Changer is already generating immense excitement ahead of its January 10, 2025, release. With ambitious promotional activities underway, the makers on Friday took to social media and unveiled a new poster featuring Kiara Advani, raising anticipation for the film even further.

Sharing the poster on X, the makers wrote, "One day away from witnessing the magic of Global Star @AlwaysRamCharan and the beautiful @advani_kiara. #GameChangerTeaser on 9th NOVEMBER. In cinemas worldwide from 10th Jan."

In the poster, Kiara stuns in an enchanting, ultra-glamorous look that combines elements of a princess and a mermaid. Dressed in a blue, thigh-high slit outfit adorned with intricate beadwork, her look hints at a lively and captivating character in the film. Her straight hair, a silver headpiece, and stylish high heels complete the mesmerising look, adding extra glamour to her persona.

In addition to this striking look reveal, the makers announced the highly anticipated teaser launch for Game Changer on November 9, 2024. The grand teaser event will take place in Lucknow and promises to be a star-studded affair with both Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in attendance, drawing fans from across the region to witness the unveiling.

Game Changer, directed by Shankar and based on a storyline by Karthik Subbaraj, promises to be a high-stakes political drama with Ram Charan portraying a principled IAS officer dedicated to eradicating corruption. Cinephiles eagerly await this film, which combines an intriguing storyline with a powerful cast, poised to set new records at the box office.