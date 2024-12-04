Ahead of Pushpa 2 Release, Allu Arjun Feels 'Lucky' As He Receives Heartwarming Note from Son and Love from Wife

Hyderabad: As the clock ticks closer to the grand release of Pushpa 2: The Rule on December 5, anticipation is soaring, and Allu Arjun is at the heart of it all. Known as Icon Stra in Telugu film industry, Allu Arjun's journey with Pushpa has been nothing short of extraordinary. But as the action-packed sequel hits the screens, heartwarming s his family adds to the excitement surrounding the film's release.

Ahead of the much-awaited release, Allu Arjun shared a handwritten note from his 10-year-old son, Ayaan. Filled with with love, admiration, and pride, the note, penned by young Ayaan, expressed an overwhelming sense of pride in his father’s success. Ayaan called Allu Arjun his “hero and idol,” as he wished the best to his father and team Pushpa.

Taking to Instagram, Allu Arjun shared the sweet message with his fans. Ayaan wrote, “Dear Nana, I’m writing this note to express how proud I am of you and your success, hard work, passion, and dedication. When I see you at number 1, I feel on top of this world. Today is a special day as the world’s greatest actor’s movie is out. I understand your mixed bag of emotions on this day. However, let me assure you that Pushpa is not just a movie, but a journey and reflection of your love and passion for acting. I would take this opportunity to wish you and your team the best of luck!!”

The heartfelt message continued with, “No matter the outcome, you’ll be my forever hero and idol. You have infinite fans around the universe, but I will still and forever remain the number 1 ardent fan and well-wisher. From: The proudest son in the world. To: My top idol and Nana, my love, heart, and soul.”

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun’s wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, also dropped a post on social media. Sneha, an avid social media user, shared a beautiful selfie with her superstar husband, simply captioning it with “Big Day.” The post quickly garnered attention, with fans flooding the comment section with warm wishes for Pushpa 2’s release.

The excitement for Pushpa 2 has been building for nearly three years, following the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise. The sequel continues the gripping journey of Pushpa Raj, the rebellious coolie who rises through the ranks of a red sandalwood smuggling syndicate. The film promises to bring even more action, drama, and intensity to the screen. Alongside Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna reprises her role as Srivalli, his onscreen wife. The ensemble cast also includes Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj, all set to make their mark in pivotal roles. Directed by Sukumar, the film is expected to be an emotional rollercoaster.

As for the box office, Pushpa 2 is already making waves. According to Sacnilk, the film has amassed an impressive Rs 73 crore in advance bookings across India. With massive expectations from both critics and audiences alike, the film is poised to break multiple records. The makers have even confirmed that Pushpa 2 has already crossed Rs 100 crore in global gross, and the first day of its release is expected to rake in between Rs 250 crore to Rs 275 crore.