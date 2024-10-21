ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ahead Of Prabhas' Birthday, The Raja Saab Team Unveils Glimpse Of 'Darling Rebel Character'

The makers of Prabhas' The Raja Saab unveiled a new poster teasing his 'Darling Rebel' character and hints at a major update on October 23.

Hyderabad: Ahead of pan-Indian icon Prabhas' 45th birthday, fans have been eagerly awaiting updates on his upcoming horror-comedy film, The Raja Saab. Responding to the anticipation, the filmmakers unveiled a new poster of the Telugu superstar on Monday. Sharing the exciting reveal, director Maruthi also hinted that a major update, potentially a teaser, will be released on Prabhas' birthday, October 23, 2024.

The poster showcases Prabhas in an effortlessly cool, urban look, dressed in a checkered shirt over a beige T-shirt, paired with black pants and matching shoes. With dark sunglasses and a confident stance, the actor exudes swag, sending his fanbase into a frenzy. Maruthi shared the poster with a caption that read, "A journey we built. A Darling Rebel character we shaped. HE IS ARRIVING on 23rd oct."

In The Raja Saab, Prabhas stars alongside Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal, with Bollywood veteran Sanjay Dutt playing the role of his grandfather, who returns as a ghost. The film's storyline reportedly revolves around how Dutt's spirit influences Prabhas' life, blending comedy and supernatural elements.

The film, slated for release on April 10, 2025, features music by Thaman S, cinematography by Karthik Palani, and VFX supervised by Kamal Kannan, promising a technically rich cinematic experience. Fans are now eagerly counting down the days to Prabhas' birthday for the next exciting reveal.

