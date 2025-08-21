ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ahead Of Param Sundari's Release, Here's A Look Back At Sidharth Malhotra's Top 5 IMDb-Rated Films

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is all set to return to the big screen with Param Sundari. The upcoming romantic comedy, helmed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, will have Malhotra sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. First scheduled for release on July 25, 2025, the movie has now been pushed to August 29, 2025.

The cast also features Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, and Inayat Verma. With anticipation building around the project, audiences are eager to watch Sidharth in a lighthearted, charming avatar.

As fans await the release of Param Sundari, here's a look back at the top 5 Sidharth Malhotra films ranked on IMDb.

1. Shershaah (2021)

IMDb Rating: 8.3

Shershaah is a biographical war drama film produced by Vishnuvardhan in his Hindi directorial debut and scripted by Sandeep Shrivastava. Shershaah is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, the Kargil War hero who sacrificed his life during Operation Vijay in 1999.

Sidharth played a dual role - Captain Vikram Batra and his twin brother Vishal - with a performance that won over both critics and audiences. Kiara Advani played Dimple Cheema, Batra's fiancée, and their chemistry added emotional depth to the storyline.

The film, produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, was lauded for its action sequences, music, cinematography, and emotional depth. Shershaah is Malhotra's highest-rated film on IMDb.

2. Kapoor & Sons (2016)

IMDb Rating: 7.7

Kapoor & Sons starred Sidharth Malhotra in a multi-starrer cast. Directed by Shakun Batra, the movie also includes Rishi Kapoor, Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Rajat Kapoor.

Set in Coonoor, the film tells the story of two estranged siblings who are reunited when their grandfather undergoes a cardiac arrest. What follows is a story of concealed truths, old wounds, and tangled relationships in a dysfunctional family.