Ahead Of Param Sundari's Release, Here's A Look Back At Sidharth Malhotra's Top 5 IMDb-Rated Films

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is all set to return to the big screen with Param Sundari. The upcoming romantic comedy, helmed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, will have Malhotra sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. First scheduled for release on July 25, 2025, the movie has now been pushed to August 29, 2025.
The cast also features Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, and Inayat Verma. With anticipation building around the project, audiences are eager to watch Sidharth in a lighthearted, charming avatar.
As fans await the release of Param Sundari, here's a look back at the top 5 Sidharth Malhotra films ranked on IMDb.
1. Shershaah (2021)
IMDb Rating: 8.3
Shershaah is a biographical war drama film produced by Vishnuvardhan in his Hindi directorial debut and scripted by Sandeep Shrivastava. Shershaah is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, the Kargil War hero who sacrificed his life during Operation Vijay in 1999.
Sidharth played a dual role - Captain Vikram Batra and his twin brother Vishal - with a performance that won over both critics and audiences. Kiara Advani played Dimple Cheema, Batra's fiancée, and their chemistry added emotional depth to the storyline.
The film, produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, was lauded for its action sequences, music, cinematography, and emotional depth. Shershaah is Malhotra's highest-rated film on IMDb.
2. Kapoor & Sons (2016)
IMDb Rating: 7.7
Kapoor & Sons starred Sidharth Malhotra in a multi-starrer cast. Directed by Shakun Batra, the movie also includes Rishi Kapoor, Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Rajat Kapoor.
Set in Coonoor, the film tells the story of two estranged siblings who are reunited when their grandfather undergoes a cardiac arrest. What follows is a story of concealed truths, old wounds, and tangled relationships in a dysfunctional family.
Directed by Dharma Productions in association with Fox Star Studios, Kapoor & Sons was applauded for its realistic narration, top-notch performances, and solid emotional quotient.
3. Ittefaq (2017)
IMDb Rating: 7.2
In Ittefaq, Sidharth accepted the challenge of a neo-noir thriller by entering a not-so-explored territory in mainstream Bollywood. Directed by Abhay Chopra, the film was a contemporary re-telling of Yash Chopra's 1969 classic.
Starred alongside Akshaye Khanna and Sonakshi Sinha, the film took place in a Rashomon-style narrative where no fewer than five different points of view left viewers guessing until the final minutes. Under the production of Red Chillies Entertainment, BR Studios, and Dharma Productions, the film was released in November 2017 and earned critical praise for its suspenseful plot and acting.
4. Mission Majnu (2023)
IMDb Rating: 6.9
Stepping into the realm of espionage thriller, Sidharth acted in Mission Majnu under the direction of Shantanu Bagchi. Based on the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, the movie tracked the character played by Malhotra, a spy on an audacious mission that would determine the destiny of history.
Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Kumud Mishra, Parmeet Sethi, and Rajit Kapur in key roles, the film encountered a number of release delays before bypassing a theatrical release entirely. Ultimately, it premiered on Netflix in January 2023.
Though reviews were lukewarm, Mission Majnu was enjoyed for its purpose and Malhotra's dedicated performance.
5. Hasee Toh Phasee (2014)
IMDb Rating: 6.8
Hasee Toh Phasee is a romantic comedy-drama directed by Vinil Mathew in his directorial debut. Produced jointly by Dharma Productions and Phantom Films, the movie paired Sidharth Malhotra with Parineeti Chopra.
The narrative revolved around Nikhil (Malhotra), a struggling businessman engaged to Karishma, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he reconnects with Karishma's eccentric sister Meeta (Chopra). Their unusual bond leads to a heartwarming love story filled with humour, emotions, and self-discovery.
The film received positive reviews for its witty screenplay, music, and the refreshing chemistry between the lead pair. For Malhotra, it marked a significant return to Dharma Productions after his debut in Student of the Year (2012).
