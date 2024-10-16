Ahead Of Miss India 2024 Finale, A Nostalgic Look Back At Yesteryear Divas Ft Indrani Rahman, Reita Faria, And Naina Balsaver

Hyderabad: As the countdown to the grand finale of Femina Miss India 2024 begins, excitement is in the air, with beauty enthusiasts and pageant followers eagerly awaiting the crowning of the next queen who will represent India on the global stage. This year, while the spotlight shines on the future of Indian beauty, it's also an opportune moment to look back at the legends who paved the way for today's contestants. Indrani Rahman, Reita Faria, and Naina Balsaver are iconic women who broke barriers and made history in the world of beauty pageants, leaving an unforgettable mark not just on the national stage but also internationally.

Indrani Rahman

The story of Miss India truly begins with Indrani Rahman, the very first woman to wear the coveted crown of Miss India in 1952. Rahman’s crowning moment took place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai in April of that year, marking the beginning of India's journey in global beauty contests. Born in 1930 in Chennai, Rahman was much more than just a beauty queen. She was a talented classical dancer, trained in Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, and Kathak, and her grace on stage reflected both her physical beauty and her artistic mastery.

India's first beauty queen Indrani Rahman in saree (Photo: Getty Images)

What set Rahman apart was her determination to represent India's rich cultural heritage on the global stage. She went on to compete in the first-ever Miss Universe pageant held in Long Beach, California, in 1952, where she proudly wore a sari and displayed a bindi, symbolising her deep connection to Indian traditions. Her participation not only brought international attention to Indian fashion but also showed the world that Indian women could carry their culture with pride while competing in modern arenas.

Indrani Rahman with Miss Universe Contestants (Photo: Getty Images)

Portrait of Indrani Rahman (Photo: Getty Images)

While she did not win the Miss Universe crown, Rahman's legacy lies in her pioneering spirit. She demonstrated that beauty contests could be a platform to celebrate both physical charm and cultural depth. Her contributions to Indian classical dance also earned her several accolades in later years, as she became a cultural ambassador for India, performing across the globe.

Indrani Rahman uses a hand mirror to check her hairstyle (Photo: Getty Images)

Reita Faria

A decade after Indrani Rahman's groundbreaking achievement, Reita Faria added another glorious chapter to India's pageant history. In 1966, the 23-year-old medical student from Mumbai made history by becoming the first Indian and the first Asian to win the prestigious Miss World title. Reita's journey to the crown was remarkable not just because of her beauty but because of her intelligence and ambition.

Reita Faria is crowned Miss World 1966, 17th November 1966 (Photo: Getty Images)

Reita's participation in the Miss World contest was a unique one. Unlike many contestants, who were already pursuing careers in modelling or entertainment, Faria was deeply focused on her studies in medicine. Her win came as a surprise to many, as she was not the typical beauty queen. But it was precisely this uniqueness that helped her stand out. She impressed the judges with her intelligence and poise, which complemented her beauty.

Reita Faria with Indian politician Jivraj Narayan Mehta (Photo: Getty Images)

After her Miss World victory, Reita was offered numerous lucrative modelling and acting contracts, but she remained committed to her dream of becoming a doctor. She chose to return to her medical studies, later specialising in dermatology. Reita Faria's success story is one of intellect, integrity, and dedication, making her an enduring inspiration not only for aspiring beauty queens but also for young women pursuing professional careers.

Reita Faria rehearses a song with Joey Heatherton and Vic Damone (Photo: Getty Images)

Naina Balsaver

Fast forward to the 1970s, another name shone brightly on the Miss India platform - Naina Balsaver. Crowned Femina Miss India in 1976, Balsaver was a woman of many talents. Besides her beauty, she had an impressive presence in the fashion and film industries, where she made a name for herself as a model and actor. Her elegance, combined with her sharp intellect, made her a standout in the pageant world.

Naina Balsaver (right) with her aunt, singer Asha Puthli (Photo: Getty Images)

Naina Balsaver's win came at a time when Indian beauty pageants were gaining more international attention. She represented the modern Indian woman of the 1970s - ambitious, sophisticated, and bold. While she may not have won an international crown like her predecessors, her presence on the stage was enough to make her a national icon. She later went on to act in films and model for top brands, becoming a symbol of grace and intelligence.

Femina Miss India 2024

As the Femina Miss India 2024 finale approaches, contestants vying for the crown are well aware of the legacy they are stepping into. The pageant has grown over the decades, evolving from its humble beginnings into a platform that not only celebrates beauty but also promotes talent, intelligence, and cultural awareness. This year's finale promises to be a spectacle of glamour, but it will also be a reflection of the trailblazing women who have come before.

Miss Calcutta Contest - December 1974 (Photo: Getty Images)

Indrani Rahman, Reita Faria, and Naina Balsaver laid the foundation for the success of Indian beauty queens on the world stage. Their achievements remain a source of inspiration for today's contestants, who aim to follow in their footsteps while charting their own paths. As India prepares to crown its next Miss India, the enduring legacies of these three women will undoubtedly serve as a reminder of how beauty, brains, and boldness can change the world.

From left to right, Miss Hong Kong (Julia Chan), Miss India (Elizabeth Reddi) and Miss Ireland (Michelle Rocca) attend the Miss World Variety Club Luncheon in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

Femina Miss India 2024, co-powered by Tops and Rajnigandha Pearls, continues its legacy of shaping influential global figures for India. This year's competition began with an extensive nationwide hunt, selecting 30 state winners through rigorous on-ground auditions. These talented contestants, representing diverse regions of the country, are now preparing for the Grand Finale, scheduled for October 16, 2024, in Mumbai. The winner will earn the opportunity to represent India at the Miss World pageant, further enhancing Femina Miss India's tradition of excellence on the international stage.