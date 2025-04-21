Hyderabad: Popular pan-India actor Yash, known for his blockbuster role in the KGF franchise, visited Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Monday to seek blessings from Lord Shiva. The visit comes ahead of his much-anticipated shoot for director Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming project, Ramayana.

Yash, a devoted follower of Lord Shiva, took part in the temple's sacred Bhasmarti, an early morning ritual considered one of the most spiritually significant ceremonies performed at the Mahakaleshwar Temple. Immersed in devotion, the actor performed the necessary rituals as guided by the temple priests, including offering the aarti during the auspicious event. Clad in a simple white shirt and sporting his signature long beard, Yash was accompanied by several priests who assisted him throughout the holy proceedings.

Ahead Of Joining Ramayana Shoot, Yash Offers Prayers At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple (Video source: ANI)

Speaking to a newswire after the ceremony, Yash expressed his happiness and spiritual fulfilment. "I am very happy. I wanted the blessings of Lord Shiva, as I am a huge devotee of Shiva. I prayed for the happiness and prosperity of everyone," he said.

The actor's visit to Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple is noteworthy because it comes just before the beginning of his shooting schedule for Ramayana, the most ambitious mythological dream project in Indian cinema. Yash is not only playing a significant part but he is also co producing the film. He will produce under his own production company, Monster Mind Creations, in cooperation with Namit Malhotra's production company, Prime Focus Studios.

With Ramayana directed by the phenomenal Nitesh Tiwari, the film will be an epic retelling of the timeless Ramayana using new technology and artistic vision. The first part of the epic will hopefully be released in Diwali 2026 and the second part is slated to hit the silver screens in Diwali 2027. It is expected that Yash will start shooting his scenes by the end of April this year. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita, with Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, and Lara Dutta playing notable roles.