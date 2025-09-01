Ahead Of India Release, Shantanu Maheshwari-Avneet Kaur's Love In Vietnam Secures 10K Chinese Screens

Hyderabad: The upcoming Bollywood romantic drama Love in Vietnam is set to make an international debut with a 10,000-screen theatrical release in China. Shanghai YC Media and Film has acquired the distribution rights for the Chinese market, which has scheduled the release for Christmas 2025.
Love in Vietnam, directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, is a cross-cultural film production between India and Vietnam, largely filmed on the scenic landscapes of Vietnam and Punjab, India. It features Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles, with Vietnamese actor Kha Ngan. It also features veteran Bollywood actors Raj Babbar, Gulshan Grover, and Farida Jalal in pivotal roles.
Taking to the microblogging site X, a trade analyst wrote, "INDIA-VIETNAM COLLABORATION LOVE IN VIETNAM TO RELEASE IN CHINA... #ZeeStudios' upcoming presentation #LoveInVietnam is set to release in #China this #Christmas. #LoveInVietnam has secured a 10,000-screen release in #China, even before its release in #India... Shanghai YC Media & Film has acquired the theatrical rights for the #Chinese market."
"Love in Vietnam has been a dream project. We have put our heart and soul into this film, and it is truly a matter of pride as we have created history by acquiring 10,000 screens in China even before our India release," director Kazmi told a newswire.
The romantic musical saga will first hit Indian theatres on September 12, 2025. Based on Sabahattin Ali's classic 1943 novel Madonna in a Fur Coat, the film promises a soulful exploration of love and longing.
The ensemble cast also includes Mir Sarwar, Saquib Ayub, Krishika Patel, Kusum Tickoo, and Monica Aggarwal, alongside the main leads. The project was officially announced at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.
Love in Vietnam is produced by Zee Studios, alongside Captain Rahul Bali, Blue Lotus Pictures, Innovations India, Rahat Kazmi Film Studios and Productions, Zebaish Entertainment, Tariq Khan Productions, Mango Tree Entertainment, and Samten Hills, Dalat.
