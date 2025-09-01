ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ahead Of India Release, Shantanu Maheshwari-Avneet Kaur's Love In Vietnam Secures 10K Chinese Screens

Hyderabad: The upcoming Bollywood romantic drama Love in Vietnam is set to make an international debut with a 10,000-screen theatrical release in China. Shanghai YC Media and Film has acquired the distribution rights for the Chinese market, which has scheduled the release for Christmas 2025.

Love in Vietnam, directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, is a cross-cultural film production between India and Vietnam, largely filmed on the scenic landscapes of Vietnam and Punjab, India. It features Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles, with Vietnamese actor Kha Ngan. It also features veteran Bollywood actors Raj Babbar, Gulshan Grover, and Farida Jalal in pivotal roles.

Taking to the microblogging site X, a trade analyst wrote, "INDIA-VIETNAM COLLABORATION LOVE IN VIETNAM TO RELEASE IN CHINA... #ZeeStudios' upcoming presentation #LoveInVietnam is set to release in #China this #Christmas. #LoveInVietnam has secured a 10,000-screen release in #China, even before its release in #India... Shanghai YC Media & Film has acquired the theatrical rights for the #Chinese market."