Ahead of His Birthday, Suriya Donates Blood with Fans - Watch

Hyderabad: Actor Suriya Sivakumar's followers have been participating in charitable endeavours including blood drives, book donations, and tree planting over the past few years. On the occasion of his birthday last year, more than 2000 fans donated blood, and actor Suriya assured them that he would participate in the drive again the following year.

On Monday, Tamil star Suriya donated blood with his fans in anticipation of his birthday on July 23. To celebrate the birthday of their favourite celebrity, over 400 followers have already participated in the drive. Many more people have been inspired to join the cause and carry out the good deed after the actor's pictures and videos went viral.

The actor has always indulged in social causes and motivates his fans to do the same. Earlier, talking about the deaths in Kallakurichi district due to illicit liquor, Suriya urged the government and political parties to act with foresight to prevent such tragedies. Taking to X, he wrote: "We can stop such incidents in the future if the government and political parties act with foresight. Irrespective of a short-term solution, with people I also have faith that the Chief Minister will take reforming decisions on Liquor Policy for people's welfare."

In the meantime, fans are excitedly awaiting the release of Siva's highly anticipated flick Kanguva. Bobby Deol plays the antagonist in the high-profile film, in which Bollywood actor Disha Patani plays the female lead. Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarla, Yogi Babu, and Mrunal Thakur also have key roles in the movie. Kanguva is slated to hit theatres on October 10, 2024.