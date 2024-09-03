ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ahead of Daavudi Release, Devara Song Chuttamalle Crosses 100 Million Views, Trends on YouTube

Hyderabad: The song Chuttamalle from the highly anticipated film Devara: Part 1 has hit a major milestone, surpassing 100 million views on YouTube. Released just a few weeks ago, the song has quickly climbed the charts, becoming a fan favourite and earning its place as a trending topic on YouTube Music. The song's infectious melody, combined with the on-screen chemistry between Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, has struck a chord with audiences, making it a celebration of love that resonates deeply with listeners.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, production house Yuvasudha Arts shared a poster of the song and wrote, "#ChuttaMalle is a celebration of love sweeping across all the charts. 100 Million+ views and ruling YouTube Music trending list."

Meanwhile, fans have been eagerly awaiting the next release from the film's soundtrack, and their anticipation is about to be rewarded. The upcoming song Daavudi, poised to be a romantic melody set in an enchanting backdrop, is scheduled to drop tomorrow, September 4. With the massive success of Chuttamalle, expectations are high for Daavudi, as fans speculate it could be another chart-topping hit.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara: Part 1 stars Jr NTR in the lead role. Janhvi Kapoor, who makes her Telugu debut with this film, has already won hearts with her performance in Chuttamalle. Produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Kosaraju Harikrishna, Devara: Part 1 is slated for release on September 27, 2024, and promises to be a cinematic spectacle.