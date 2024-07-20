Ahead Of Bigg Boss 18, Meet Vijay Vikram Singh - The Voice Of Reality Show - WATCH

Ahmedabad: Bigg Boss, a widely popular reality television show, has captured the hearts of many viewers, solidifying its status as India's leading reality show. Yet, have you ever wondered about the identity of the person, who narrates the daily happenings of Bigg Boss? Interestingly, not many people realise that this narrator does not engage directly with the contestants or call them to the private room. Recently, Roshan Ara, a representative from ETV Bharat, engaged in a special conversation with Vijay Vikram Singh, the voice artist behind Bigg Boss.

Vijay Vikram Singh (ETV Bharat)

During this conversation, the voice artist shared his journey, revealing how he came to lend his voice to Bigg Boss and detailing his transition into an actor and motivational speaker, among other pursuits. You can watch this interview in the video below.

Vijay Vikram Singh stands out as an esteemed voice artist, actor, communication coach and motivational speaker, with over 18 years of industry experience. Renowned for his exceptional vocal talents, he has lent his voice to popular television programmes, including Bigg Boss and Kaun Banega Crorepati, and showcased his acting skills in web series such as The Family Man and Mirzapur. Furthermore, he has narrated documentaries for notable channels like National Geographic, contributing engaging narratives to their programming.

His acting career flourished with impressive performances in well-received series like Undekhi and Special Ops, alongside a significant supporting role in the Kannada hit film 777 Charlie. As a motivational speaker, Vijay has made an impact by inspiring audiences at TEDx and Passion Talks, emphasising themes of empowerment and leadership. He has an MBA in International Business and expertise in voice coaching, allowing him to offer workshops that hone voice modulation and communication skills. His diverse capabilities are instrumental in shaping the future landscape of both the entertainment and coaching sectors on a global scale.

Currently, Bigg Boss is enthralling its audience with its latest digital instalment. The most recent season, Bigg Boss OTT 3, is hosted by Anil Kapoor and premiered on Jio Cinema last month, and is expected to conclude in August. As the nation's favourite reality show, Bigg Boss has amassed a vast and loyal viewer base and excitement is already building for the return of Salman Khan as a host in the upcoming Bigg Boss 18.