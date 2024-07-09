ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ahead of Anant-Radhika Wedding, Salman, Ranveer, Ananya, Sara, Others Join Star-Studded Haldi - Watch

Hyderabad: With just 3 days to go for the grand wedding of Anant and Radhika, Ambanis hosted a haldi ceremony on Monday. It was a strry night with B-town celebrities such as Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and others gracing the occasion. The couple is slated to tie the knot on July 12.

The haldi ceremony saw attendees from Hindi film industry such as Salman Khan to South director Atlee. Khan was spotted wearing a black Pathani kurta as he arrived at the haldi ceremony. But shortly after, he changed from his black kurta to a yellow one to fit the occasion. He even waved to the paparazzi when they addressed him as Sikandar, a reference to the action movie he's presently shooting for AR Murugadoss.

Another notable actor Ranveer Singh was welcomed to the venue with a paan. The actor chose a yellow kurta and palazzo pants for the occasion. He thanked the staff while he savoured the paan. He was later caught leaving drenched in haldi. while leaving, the actor waved goodbye to the paparazzi and drove off.

In another viral video, Janhvi Kapoor, dressed in a yellow saree and blouse, was spotted with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's brother Veer Pahariya. In another video, we see Janhvi's contemporaries Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday posing for the shutterbugs. Ananya posed solo before asking where Sara was, and the two posed together for the photographers. Sara was dressed in a colourful crop top and lehenga, while Ananya chose a light pink gown and matching dupatta with a gold border for the occasion.

Other Bollywood superstars who attended the festivities were Manushi Chhillar, Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, filmmaker Atlee, and legendary actor Tina Ambani, Anant's aunt, who was joined by her husband, industrialist Anil Ambani.