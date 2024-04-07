Ahead of Allu Arjun's Birthday, Pushpa 2: The Rule Teaser Release Time Revealed with New Poster

Hyderabad: The makers of Allu Arjun's highly anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule are leaving no stone unturned to add to the buzz around teaser release. Ahead of Allu Arjun's birthday on April 8, they unveiled a striking poster announcing that the teaser will drop tomorrow at 11:07 am.

The poster features Allu Arjun sitting regally on a throne. Dressed in vibrant attire and cool shades, the actor is seen gripping a blood-stained axe with a stern expression on his face. Mythri Movie Makers, the production banner of Pushpa 2: The Rule, shared this eye-catching poster on social media, fueling the excitement for the upcoming teaser. Pushpa 2 teaser release is a birthday treat for Allu Arjun's fans, following a similar strategy that the makers used last year for the first glimpse of Pushpa: The Rule.

The film, directed by Sukumar who also helmed the first part, promises to be even more grandiose than its predecessor. In this sequel, Allu Arjun will again face off against Fahadh Faasil, reprising his role as the main antagonist from Pushpa: The Rise. Rashmika Mandanna will also return as Srivalli.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is scheduled for release on August 15, 2024, alongside Ajay Devgn's Singham Again, although the latter likely to get pushed to another date.. The clash of these anticipated films is another reason for the excitement among movie enthusiasts.