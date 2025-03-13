Aamir Khan 'Waiting For the Right Script' For Film with SRK and Salman; Talks Newfound Love for Classical Music - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan interacted with the media ahead of his 60th birthday, which he will be celebrating on March 14. During the media interaction on Thursday, Aamir shared his thoughts on his desire to work with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, and also spoke about his passion for classical Indian music, which he has been pursuing for the past two years.

Khan is all set to celebrate a major milestone in his life tomorrow, turning 60. To mark the occasion, he hosted a meet-and-greet with the media in Mumbai, where he took questions from the press.

Aamir Khan 'Waiting For the Right Script' For Film with SRK and Salman (Video: PTI/ETV Bharat)

The superstar kickstarted his birthday celebrations with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on Wednesday night. The three icons of Hindi cinema gathered at Aamir's residence for an intimate celebration. Fans have long been waiting to see them together on screen. During interaction with media, Aamir was also asked if they have plans to star together, to which he said, "Salman, Shah Rukh, and I would love to work together. We are waiting for the right script to come, and all three of us would like to work on it. I think the audience also wants to see us together, and we have talked about this too. If any good story comes our way, we will definitely do it," said Aamir Khan.

The Bollywood actor also shared insights about his newfound love for classical music. He revealed that he has been learning the art form for the past two years.

"Actually, I love singing, and I am very passionate about it. For the past 2 years, I have been learning music from my Guruji, Sucheta Bhattacharjee. She is a fantastic teacher. I am really finding the experience of learning singing under her truly amazing," said Aamir.

On the eve of Aamir's 60th birthday, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were seen arriving at Aamir's house in Mumbai. Shah Rukh managed to stay hidden behind his security to avoid the paparazzi, while Salman was spotted exiting Aamir's residence alongside him with heavy security.

In the coming months, Aamir will be seen headlining Sitaare Zameen Par.