Ahead of 50th Birthday, Thalapathy Vijay Unveils GOAT Second Single Chinna Chinna Kangal Poster, Here's When Song Drops

Hyderabad: Ahead of Thalapathy Vijay's 50th birthday, the makers of his upcoming film The Greatest Of All Time teased the poster of the second single titled Chinna Chinna Kangal. To make the actor's birthday special for his fans, makers had already hinted at a major surprise. Abiding by the earlier promise, the time and release date of the second single for Vijay's highly awaited film was initiated via an X post.

The makers of the film kicked off the musical journey in April with the upbeat track Whistle Podu. Now, as Vijay's birthday approaches, they are all set to drop another surprise for fans with the release of their second single, Chinna Chinna Kangal.

Composed by music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, GOAT second single is said to have vocals by Vijay. Scheduled to debut tomorrow at 6 PM, this song promises to tug at heartstrings with its emotional portrayal of family bonds.

To add to the excitement, the GOAT team has hinted at more surprises in store, keeping their promise of multiple updates for Vijay's birthday celebrations. Fans can also anticipate a midnight reveal of Vijay's third look, adding to the frenzy online.

Helmed by Venkat Prabhu, GOAT promises to be a rollercoaster fantasy ride. Vijay aside, the film also stars Prabhudheva, Ajmal Ameer, Prashanth, Jayaram, Vaibhav, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sneha, Mohan, and Laila in pivotal roles.