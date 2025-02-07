Ahead Of 2025 Delhi Election Result, Dive Into These 5 Films That Explore Political Intrigues

Hyderabad: The counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 will be held on Saturday, February 8. While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying to come to power for the third straight time, the BJP is aiming to snatch power from the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. Ahead of the blockbuster which will unfold in the national capital tomorrow, we take a look at the politically driven movies which have made an impact on the audience.

Films have always served as a mirror of the society. Apart from entertaining, many a time, films take cues from the political times and themes and present compelling human stories of power and turmoil. Political films shed light on controversial leaders, their rise and fall, social struggles, and much more.

In the recent past, many filmmakers have attempted to showcase challenging political times through their films. Some of the standout examples include Emergency, Left Right Left, Lal Salam, Maamannan, and Article 370.

1. Emergency (2025)

Directed and co-produced by Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, Emergency is based on one of the darkest chapters of Indian history- The Emergency period between 1975 and 1977. It was a time when then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed a nationwide emergency. The decision led to political unrest, widespread censorship, and mass arrests.

Ranaut plays Indira in the film that was released on January 17, 2025. Though the actor was praised for her performance, the film tanked at the box office. For those who missed it in theatres can watch it on Netflix.

2. Left Right Left (2013)

Directed by Arun Kumar Aravind, the Malayalam political drama offers the audiences an insight into the life of characters who are deeply into politics through various periods. The narrative spans three timelines: the 60s-70s, the 80s-90s, and the present day and takes an interesting look into how different political ideologies affect ordinary people. The film became a cult classic, with great performances by Murali Gopy, who won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor, and Lena Kumar. This film is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

3. Lal Salam (1990)

Lal Salam is helmed by Venu Nagavalli and explores the lives of three comrades within the Communist Party of India (CPI). The film stars Mohanlal, Murali, and Geetha. It spans two critical phases, the first one being the imprisonment of Sakhavu Stephen Nettooran (Mohanlal), inspired by Varghese Vaidyan, and the subsequent repercussions.

The film is considered a milestone in Malayalam cinema and turned out to be a massive success at the box office, winning over both fans and critics. It is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

4. Maamannan (2023)

Written and directed by Mari Selvaraj, Maamannan is a Tamil-language political thriller that sheds light on caste-based oppression while telling the story of a former revolutionary seeking justice. The film stars Vadivelu as the protagonist with Fahadh Faasil and Keerthy Suresh playing important roles. The film shares a deep political message about the dangers of power and privilege.

The film went on to receive praise for both its direction and execution with stand-out performances from its stellar star cast. It turned out to be a massive box office hit. The film can be watched on Netflix.

5. Article 370 (2024)

Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Article 370 is about the controversial constitutional decision to revoke Article 370 that had granted special autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir. The film focuses on the internal and external row emanating from a special agent's mission to quell violence in the region and tries to unravel the intricate complexities concerning the 2016 political commotion. It can be streamed online on Netflix.