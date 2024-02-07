Ahaan Panday's Debut with Mohit Suri's Love Story, to Play Quintessential Romantic Hero

Hyderabad: Ahaan Panday, cousin of Ananya Panday, is all set to embark on his acting journey with an upcoming project. His debut will be in a young love story produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), led by Aditya Chopra. Director Mohit Suri, known for his work in films like Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, and Malang, is at the helm of this upcoming project.

Ahaan's preparation for his debut has been personally overseen by Aditya Chopra for quite some time. YRF kept him under wraps to allow him to concentrate on honing his skills. According to industry insiders, Ahaan Panday's launch is considered one of the most promising debuts by a young actor in Hindi cinema in recent years, indicating YRF's commitment to nurturing him into a star.

A trade source revealed that Ahaan was introduced to Mohit Suri to determine if he fit the role of the romantic hero envisioned for the film. Under Mohit's guidance, Ahaan impressed with his auditions and screen tests, showcasing the charm required for the role. Mohit, aiming for a fresh face with screen presence, is excited to project Ahaan as a quintessential romantic hero on screen.

In preparation for the film, Ahaan has been closely working with Mohit Suri to immerse himself in the essence of the love story. The untitled film is scheduled to commence filming later in 2024, with details about the female lead and other cast members kept confidential.

Before foraying into acting, Ahaan served as assistant director on Netflix's 4-episode thrilling drama Railway Men with Shiv Rawail at the helm.