Ahaan Panday Set For Bollywood Debut With YRF's Saiyaara; Film's Release Date Out

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Mohit Suri is all set to bring his next intense romantic drama, Saiyaara, to the big screen, with the film officially slated for a theatrical release on July 18, 2025. Backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF), this upcoming project marks the Bollywood debut of Ahaan Panday, cousin of Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, and introduces Aneet Padda as the female lead.

The film is particularly significant as it is the first production venture for Akshaye Widhani, the CEO of Yash Raj Films. The project is being presented by Aditya Chopra, with direction by Mohit Suri, known for his successful films in the romance and thriller genres like Murder 2, Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, and Malang.

Ahaan Panday, nephew of actor Chunky Panday, has been associated with YRF for nearly six years. He was signed as a YRF Talent and personally mentored by Aditya Chopra through extensive and carefully designed training programs. His debut has been kept under wraps as the studio focused on grooming him for a major launch.

When his debut was announced in February last year, a source close to the studio said, "Ahaan has been shaped by Aditya Chopra personally for years. He has been kept under wraps by YRF so that he can focus on bettering his craft. To the industry, Ahaan Panday's launch is by far the biggest debut by a youngster in the Hindi film industry in years, and YRF is showing its intent to create a star out of him. The massive project that he has been signed on for is the Mohit Suri love story."

Besides Saiyaara, Suri also has an untitled film with Varun Dhawan and Malang 2 in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Yash Raj Films has previously launched actors like Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, and Ayushmann Khurrana.