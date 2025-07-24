Saiyaara Day 7 Box Office: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Film Set To Cross Rs 200 Cr Soon In India

Hyderabad: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are revelling in the phenomenal success of their recently released film Saiyaara, which has now crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in India, and impressively, this feat comes even before the conclusion of its opening week. As the film enters Day 7 of its theatrical run, its momentum may show minor signs of slowing, but the craze surrounding this romantic musical drama remains strong. Industry experts now predict that Saiyaara may reach or even surpass the Rs 200 crore mark very soon.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 7

According to early estimates reported by industry tracker Sacnilk, Saiyaara earned Rs 11.71 crore on Thursday, Day 7 of its release. While this is the film's lowest single-day collection so far, it still keeps the overall box office performance well within blockbuster territory. The total domestic net collection now stands at Rs 165.46 crore. Notably, the current total has already surpassed the lifetime collection of Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par (Rs 164 crore), making Saiyaara a record-breaker in more ways than one.

Box Office Breakdown

Here's a day-wise breakdown of Saiyaara's Indian box office net collections:

Day India Net Collection

Day 1 [Friday] - Rs 21.5 Cr

Day 2 [Saturday] - Rs 26 Cr

Day 3 [Sunday] - Rs 35.75 Cr

Day 4 [Monday] - Rs 24 Cr

Day 5 [Tuesday] - Rs 25 Cr

Day 6 [Wednesday] - Rs 21.5 Cr

Day 7 [Thursday] - Rs 11.71 Cr (early estimates)

Total (India Net) - Rs 165.46 Cr

Box Office Data Source: Sacnilk

Occupancy Rates

According to Sacnilk, Saiyaara had an overall 28.54% Hindi occupancy on Thursday, July 24.

Morning Shows: 19.74%

Afternoon Shows: 33.08%

Evening Shows: 32.81%

Night Shows: Yet to be updated

TV Actor Rajesh Kumar Reveals What Made Saiyaara Special

In a recent interview with a newswire, supporting actor Rajesh Kumar opened up about the behind-the-scenes dedication that went into making Saiyaara a success. Speaking about the cast and crew's work ethic, he said, "Mohit would wait until he got the shot he had visualised. Every time we took a shot, for than four times, Ahaan would walk forward and apologise. He didn't have a 'give up' attitude. This film was all about trust. This film was all about YRF believing in Mohit Suri. And Mohit Suri believes in this new couple and the supporting cast. We never thought it would be a blockbuster."

He also shared his personal favourite moment from the film. "It was when Ahaan walked into the concert. I was fida on it. The shot was crazy," he said.

What's Next For Saiyaara?

With its opening week ending on a triumphant note, all eyes are now on how the film performs during its second weekend. Early indications suggest that Saiyaara is likely to enjoy packed houses once again in major metro areas, beginning on Friday and Saturday of the opening weekend. It's also expected to see strong weekend growth, as good word-of-mouth continues to draw in more viewers.

On the global front, the film is just about to hit Rs 250 crore worldwide. Official overseas figures are expected soon, and trade analysts predict that the film's international numbers will give its already impressive performance an additional boost.

About Saiyaara: Cast, Storyline And Industry Praise

Saiyaara is directed by Mohit Suri, produced by Yash Raj Films, and stars Ahaan Panday as Krish Kapoor, an aspiring musician, and Aneet Padda as Vaani, a reserved journalist. The plot centres around the two lead pairs on an emotional journey where Vaani becomes Krish's support system while he is chasing fame and fortune. However, their love story is suddenly hit with an unexpected twist that disrupts their bond.

Apart from resonating with audiences, the film has received endorsements from top Bollywood celebrities. Stars like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Varun Dhawan have publicly applauded the lead pair's performances.