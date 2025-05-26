Agnyathavasi On OTT: 5 Reasons To Stream The Kannada Crime Thriller If You Missed It In Theatres

Hyderabad: Agnyathavasi, the critically acclaimed Kannada crime thriller, is now set to make its digital debut on ZEE5 on May 28, 2025. Directed by Janardhan Chikkanna and produced by Hemanth M Rao, Prachura PP, and Jayalakshmi, the film had a successful theatrical release on April 11, 2025, receiving applause for its suspenseful storytelling, powerful performances, and haunting visuals.
Set in the scenic Malenad region of Karnataka, Agnyathavasi is a suspense drama that blends mystery, emotional depth, and regional flavour into a gripping narrative. With veteran actor Rangayana Raghu in the lead role, the movie has captivated audiences and critics alike.
If you missed watching it in theatres, here are five compelling reasons why Agnyathavasi is a must-watch on OTT:
1. Crime Thriller with a Unique Setting
Agnyathavasi is not your average whodunit. Set in the misty, isolated village of Nalkeri in 1997, the film presents a rare murder case in a crime-free community. The film's slow-burn narrative and atmospheric storytelling deliver tension and mystery in equal measure, making it stand out among recent regional thrillers.
2. Rangayana Raghu's Career-Defining Performance
Known for his versatile roles, Rangayana Raghu delivers one of the most powerful performances of his career as Inspector Govindu, a rural policeman whose peaceful world is turned upside down by a mysterious death. His portrayal brings gravity and emotional complexity to the story, with critics and fans praising his screen presence.
Watched #Agnyathavasi and just WOW. Definitely one of the BEST thriller move ever made in Kannada cinema. Every frame crafted from heart with love and world class. Dear all Kannada movie lovers please watch the movies in theatres near you instead posting wow after watching it on… pic.twitter.com/Gkdh4oCUI6— ಮೋಹನ್ ದಾಸರಿ - Mohan Dasari (@MohanDasari_) April 14, 2025
3. Visionary Filmmakers Behind It
It is produced by Hemanth M Rao, man behind hits like Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu and Sapta Sagaradaache Ello. The director Janardhan Chikkanna peels away the film off its layers one by one on screen, then in the viewers mind, and invokes a mental stimulus that creates a long-lasting impact. This creative layer approach propels Agnyathavasi beyond a basic crime story on screen.
🎬 #Agnyathavasi –A Tale of Guilt and Forgiveness— Nithish KN (@Nithish_017) April 13, 2025
Just came back from watching #Agnyathavasi ,a Kannada philosophical thriller set in the serene Malenadu region during the late 1990s. Here's my detailed take 👇
📌 Plot:
Set in the quiet village of Nalkeri in Malenadu,… pic.twitter.com/LqCOhIcUzw
4. Celebrities Endorsed It
Bollywood actor, John Abraham endorsed the film, calling it a "must watch", on his facebook account with the film's poster image. His endorsement lends credence to the film's reputation spreading beyond the borders of Karnataka. Given the growing positive feedback from the industry, the film is gaining visibility as a worthy Kannada film.
A visual and musical treat. Crafted for the big screen. #Agnyathavasi pic.twitter.com/rmBDrMYJNj— Shashank Soghal (@ShashankSoghal) April 11, 2025
5. A Story That Stays With You
The film's tagline, "Every silence has a story," perfectly sums up its mood and tone. With themes of guilt, silence, buried secrets, and the haunting stillness of a village untouched by crime, Agnyathavasi resonates emotionally and intellectually. The screenplay and cinematography work together to create a story that lingers in your mind.
#Agnyathavasi— ಪ್ರವೀಣ್ ಶಂಕರ್/Praveen Shankar (@praveenbs) April 12, 2025
A non-linear storytelling gem in Kannada cinema. Past and present overlap to build suspense, raise questions, and shift your perspective. A bold, refreshing narrative. #KannadaCinema
What's the Plot?
Set in the 1990s, the story follows Inspector Govindu, a mild-mannered policeman and part-time farmer, stationed in a sleepy Malnad village. When the influential landlord Srinivasaiah (Sharath Lohitashwa) is found dead, what appears to be a natural death slowly unfolds into a murder investigation, uncovering long-buried village secrets.
The film also features Pavana Gowda, Ravi Shankar Gowda, Siddu Moolimani, and Yamuna Srinidhi, each delivering strong performances that support the narrative's emotional and suspenseful turns. With an atmospheric setting, layered writing, and a chilling mystery, Agnyathavasi is the kind of regional cinema that proves Kannada films can match the best of Indian crime thrillers.
