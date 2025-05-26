Agnyathavasi On OTT: 5 Reasons To Stream The Kannada Crime Thriller If You Missed It In Theatres

Hyderabad: Agnyathavasi, the critically acclaimed Kannada crime thriller, is now set to make its digital debut on ZEE5 on May 28, 2025. Directed by Janardhan Chikkanna and produced by Hemanth M Rao, Prachura PP, and Jayalakshmi, the film had a successful theatrical release on April 11, 2025, receiving applause for its suspenseful storytelling, powerful performances, and haunting visuals.

Set in the scenic Malenad region of Karnataka, Agnyathavasi is a suspense drama that blends mystery, emotional depth, and regional flavour into a gripping narrative. With veteran actor Rangayana Raghu in the lead role, the movie has captivated audiences and critics alike.

If you missed watching it in theatres, here are five compelling reasons why Agnyathavasi is a must-watch on OTT:

1. Crime Thriller with a Unique Setting

Agnyathavasi is not your average whodunit. Set in the misty, isolated village of Nalkeri in 1997, the film presents a rare murder case in a crime-free community. The film's slow-burn narrative and atmospheric storytelling deliver tension and mystery in equal measure, making it stand out among recent regional thrillers.

2. Rangayana Raghu's Career-Defining Performance

Known for his versatile roles, Rangayana Raghu delivers one of the most powerful performances of his career as Inspector Govindu, a rural policeman whose peaceful world is turned upside down by a mysterious death. His portrayal brings gravity and emotional complexity to the story, with critics and fans praising his screen presence.

3. Visionary Filmmakers Behind It

It is produced by Hemanth M Rao, man behind hits like Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu and Sapta Sagaradaache Ello. The director Janardhan Chikkanna peels away the film off its layers one by one on screen, then in the viewers mind, and invokes a mental stimulus that creates a long-lasting impact. This creative layer approach propels Agnyathavasi beyond a basic crime story on screen.

4. Celebrities Endorsed It

Bollywood actor, John Abraham endorsed the film, calling it a "must watch", on his facebook account with the film's poster image. His endorsement lends credence to the film's reputation spreading beyond the borders of Karnataka. Given the growing positive feedback from the industry, the film is gaining visibility as a worthy Kannada film.

5. A Story That Stays With You

The film's tagline, "Every silence has a story," perfectly sums up its mood and tone. With themes of guilt, silence, buried secrets, and the haunting stillness of a village untouched by crime, Agnyathavasi resonates emotionally and intellectually. The screenplay and cinematography work together to create a story that lingers in your mind.

What's the Plot?

Set in the 1990s, the story follows Inspector Govindu, a mild-mannered policeman and part-time farmer, stationed in a sleepy Malnad village. When the influential landlord Srinivasaiah (Sharath Lohitashwa) is found dead, what appears to be a natural death slowly unfolds into a murder investigation, uncovering long-buried village secrets.

The film also features Pavana Gowda, Ravi Shankar Gowda, Siddu Moolimani, and Yamuna Srinidhi, each delivering strong performances that support the narrative's emotional and suspenseful turns. With an atmospheric setting, layered writing, and a chilling mystery, Agnyathavasi is the kind of regional cinema that proves Kannada films can match the best of Indian crime thrillers.