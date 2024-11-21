Agni Trailer: Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu Unite To Tackle Fires With Bravery And Resilience

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Agni dropped its trailer on November 21, offering a gripping glimpse into a story that celebrates the bravery of firefighters. Written and directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, Agni features Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu in lead roles, supported by a stellar cast including Saiyami Kher, Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, Udit Arora, and Kabir Shah.

The two-minute, 42-second trailer introduces Vithal (Pratik Gandhi), a firefighter, and Samit (Divyenndu), a hotshot police officer and Vithal's brother-in-law. Initially, at odds, the two are forced to join hands to investigate a series of mysterious fires in Mumbai. As personal conflicts collide with professional challenges, their race against time becomes a journey of reconciliation and resilience.

Director Rahul Dholakia described the film as a tribute to the unsung heroes of society. "Firefighters are real-life heroes, facing countless risks and challenges. This film is a tribute to their sacrifice, loyalty, and resilience," he shared in a statement.

Lead actor Pratik Gandhi noted that Agni is more than just a film, calling it a "transformative experience." He added, "Delving into the challenges of firefighters has been an honour. I can't wait for audiences to experience this story of human resilience."

Co-star Divyenndu expressed gratitude for his role as a police officer, describing it as a milestone in his career. "Agni enabled me to explore the raw and emotional depths of my craft," he said. The film is scheduled to be released on December 6 on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.