Agni Trailer: Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu Unite To Tackle Fires With Bravery And Resilience

Rahul Dholakia's Agni trailer highlights firefighters' sacrifices, with Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu teaming up to battle personal conflicts and solve a city's fiery mystery.

Agni Trailer: Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu Unite To Tackle Fires With Bravery And Resilience
Agni Trailer: Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu Unite To Tackle Fires With Bravery And Resilience (Photo: Film Poster)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Agni dropped its trailer on November 21, offering a gripping glimpse into a story that celebrates the bravery of firefighters. Written and directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, Agni features Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu in lead roles, supported by a stellar cast including Saiyami Kher, Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, Udit Arora, and Kabir Shah.

The two-minute, 42-second trailer introduces Vithal (Pratik Gandhi), a firefighter, and Samit (Divyenndu), a hotshot police officer and Vithal's brother-in-law. Initially, at odds, the two are forced to join hands to investigate a series of mysterious fires in Mumbai. As personal conflicts collide with professional challenges, their race against time becomes a journey of reconciliation and resilience.

Director Rahul Dholakia described the film as a tribute to the unsung heroes of society. "Firefighters are real-life heroes, facing countless risks and challenges. This film is a tribute to their sacrifice, loyalty, and resilience," he shared in a statement.

Lead actor Pratik Gandhi noted that Agni is more than just a film, calling it a "transformative experience." He added, "Delving into the challenges of firefighters has been an honour. I can't wait for audiences to experience this story of human resilience."

Co-star Divyenndu expressed gratitude for his role as a police officer, describing it as a milestone in his career. "Agni enabled me to explore the raw and emotional depths of my craft," he said. The film is scheduled to be released on December 6 on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

