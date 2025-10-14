Ikkis: Agastya Nanda Steps Into The Battlefield As Arun Khetarpal, War Drama To Release In December
Sriram Raghavan's war drama Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda as Param Vir Chakra hero Arun Khetarpal, will release in December 2025
Hyderabad: On the birth anniversary of Param Vir Chakra recipient Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, production house Maddock Films confirmed that the long-awaited biopic Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Agastya Nanda, will release in December 2025.
The makers announced the news along with the first-look poster of the movie, which has Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda playing the role of Arun Khetarpal, standing in the middle of a war-scarred field. Tanks, fire, and chaos dominate the background, while the tagline reads, "Woh Ikkis Ka Tha, Ikkis Ka Hi Rahega."
Sharing the poster on social media, Maddock Films wrote, "On the birth anniversary of Arun Khetarpal, Ikkis, a story that will forever stay in our hearts, is wrapped. Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films present #Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan, a true untold story of the youngest officer recipient of the Param Vir Chakra."
Earlier scheduled for an October release, Ikkis has now been locked for December 2025. The war drama pays tribute to Khetarpal's extraordinary bravery and sacrifice during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. He was just 21 years old when he laid down his life in the Battle of Basantar, becoming the youngest recipient of India’s highest wartime gallantry award, the Param Vir Chakra.
The film also features veteran actor Dharmendra, along with Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher, and Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia in key roles.
Speaking earlier to a news agency, director Sriram Raghavan said the film will present an authentic and grounded portrayal of the war hero. "It is not going to be a superhero-like presentation. It’s a bigger production with tank battles and other elements typical of a war film. But it is also a human story; it’s a drama, a coming-of-age kind of a thing," he said.
Ikkis marks Agastya Nanda's first big-screen lead role following his debut in Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies (2023).
Initially announced in 2019, the project was delayed due to the pandemic. Varun Dhawan was originally attached to play the lead but had to exit the film owing to scheduling conflicts. With the film now complete, Ikkis is set to bring to life one of India's most inspiring stories of courage, patriotism, and youthful heroism this December.
