ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ikkis: Agastya Nanda Steps Into The Battlefield As Arun Khetarpal, War Drama To Release In December

Ikkis: Agastya Nanda Steps Into The Battlefield As Arun Khetarpal, War Drama To Release In December ( Photo: Film poster )

Hyderabad: On the birth anniversary of Param Vir Chakra recipient Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, production house Maddock Films confirmed that the long-awaited biopic Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Agastya Nanda, will release in December 2025. The makers announced the news along with the first-look poster of the movie, which has Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda playing the role of Arun Khetarpal, standing in the middle of a war-scarred field. Tanks, fire, and chaos dominate the background, while the tagline reads, "Woh Ikkis Ka Tha, Ikkis Ka Hi Rahega." Sharing the poster on social media, Maddock Films wrote, "On the birth anniversary of Arun Khetarpal, Ikkis, a story that will forever stay in our hearts, is wrapped. Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films present #Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan, a true untold story of the youngest officer recipient of the Param Vir Chakra."