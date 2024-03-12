After Watching This Dating Video, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Jests She Is 'Going to Die Alone'

Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who had earlier taken a year-long break from work to focus on her health, is back in action and has begun working on a health podcast. She released her first-ever podcast in February this year where she discussed her health, auto-immune diseases and more. Now on Tuesday, she took to her social media handle and reposted a funny dating video centred around health-related dialogues between two people.

On her Instagram Story, Samantha posted the video with a funny caption stating, "I am going to die alone," followed by several laughing emojis. She also tagged wellness coach and nutritionist, Alkesh Sharotri in her Story. The video starts with a scene in a restaurant where the conversation kicks off with the woman asking, "Everything here is regeneratively farmed, right?" The man responds, "Yeah, actually last year this place was voted best organic ayurvedic macrobiotic fusion restaurant on Yelp."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram Story

The exchanges between the couple continues amusingly revolving around health topics. Samantha, known for her love for fitness and health, has seemingly found the video relatable and hence the caption that suggest that she is going to end up alone.

Meanwhile, Samantha's very first podcast, titled "Understanding Autoimmunity" delves into the complexities of auto-immune diseases. She sheds light on her own battle with myotis disease and shares insights on tackling auto-immune conditions in her podcast. Towards the end of the episode, she shares tips on preventing such ailments.

Speaking of her cinematic endeavours, Samantha is set to appear in the Indian adaptation of Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan, under the direction of Raj and DK. Her role as Honey Gambhir in this Indian version of the American spy-thriller is highly anticipated. After completing the filming for Citadel India in July 2023, Samantha decided to take a break from acting. Her most recent appearance was in Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda.