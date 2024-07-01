After Taking US by Storm, Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD Creates HISTORY in Canada; Nag Ashwin Thanks International Fans

Hyderabad: Kalki 2898 AD, helmed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone in the lead, in a record-breaking feat, has risen to become the highest-grossing Telugu film in Canada, as of Sunday. The science fiction epic has maintained its hold on viewers, especially in the North American market while demonstrating a great track record in foreign sale of tickets. The Nag Ashwin directorial hit theatres on June 27, across the globe.

Apart from having a great box office run in the domestic market, the Prabhas film has been doing exceptionally well overseas. In the latest update shared by PrathyangiraUS (the film's foreign distributor), the mythological science fiction minted over $11M, in its first weekend, helping it clinch a spot at the third highest grosser in North America, other than RRR and Baahubali.

Sharing the update, makers wrote: "When the Battle Rages, the rampage shows no mercy.. Likewise, the Big Man #Prabhas slays it every time. #Kalki2898AD is now the All Time Highest Grossing Telugu Film in Canada beating our Previous best #SalaarCeaseFire ( Reported Telugu Movies )."

Another post read: "The Box Office has once again bowed to its mogudu in an Earth Shattering Record Breaking Way #Kalki2898AD ~ North America ~ $11M & Counting. Darling and Records are the ultimate high boosters."

The outstanding overseas number moved filmmaker Nag Ashwin to thank the international audience. Taking to Instagram, Ashwin said: "Hello America Thank you so much for the great great response. You made Kalki yours. Please tell your friends and take your kids because it is special to watch cinema on the big screen. From the whole team in India, we want to thank you. See you soon."

Back home, the film loosely based on Mahabharat brought in Rs 95.3 crore nett, on its opening Thursday, according to Sacnilk. It made Rs 64.5 crore nett on Saturday after falling to Rs 57.6 crore nett on Friday. The movie's overall domestic receipts as of Sunday evening were recorded at Rs 302.4 crore.