After Splurging on a Car worth over Rs 4 Crore, Kartik Aaryan Thinks of Cycling His Way to Set

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 31 minutes ago

Kartik Aaryan Decides to Go to Film Set by 'Cycle' despite Owning Luxury Cars

Kartik Aaryan recently makes a luxury purchase of a swanky car wroth around Rs 4.17 crore. After adding the latest expensive possession to list of cars' he owns, the actor surprises fans as he thinks of cycling his wat to the set of his films.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who has luxurious cars, recently added a Range Rover SV to his car collection, worth Rs 4.17 crore, as per reports. Despite owning luxury cars, Kartik surprised his fans by sharing a video of himself where he is seen cycling. He humorously expressed his thoughts about using a bicycle to travel to set locations.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Kartik dropped the video and wrote in the caption, "Ab soch raha hu set pe bhi cycle se hi jau." The actor's post garnered amusing responses from netizens, with one jokingly commenting on Kartik riding a bicycle despite owning a 5 crore car. Another user commented, "6cr wali gari mujhe dedo." While others demanded justice for the Range Rover. A fan wrote, "Down to earth human....@kartikaaryan love ur smile rooh baba."

On Friday, Kartik took to Instagram and posed with his new Range Rover SV and his woolly pet dog. Dressed in a casual yet chic outfit, Kartik exuded happiness in the photo captioned with a touch of humour, expressing his joy at the latest addition to his vehicle collection.

While revelling in the excitement of his new car, Kartik remains dedicated to his professional commitments, currently engaged in the filming of the highly-anticipated horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The actor recently provided glimpses from the film's set, showcasing the behind-the-scenes preparations that have left fans eagerly anticipating the movie's release on Diwali 2024.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 features a star-studded cast, including Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri alongside Kartik. Aside from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik recently completed filming for Chandu Champion, a sports drama helmed by Kabir Khan. Based on the inspiring true story of a resilient athlete, the film marks Kartik's first collaboration with the director, generating anticipation for its release on June 14, 2024.

