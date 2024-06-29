After South Biggies, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Now Invites PM Modi to Her Wedding Reception - Watch

Hyderabad: Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is gearing up to tie the knot with Mumbai-based gallerist Nicholai Sachdev is known. In a move that's catching everyone's eye, the actor has extended her wedding invites not just to celebrities and colleagues from the entertainment industry, but also to none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

On social media, Varalaxmi shared moments from her meeting with PM Modi, expressing her gratitude, "What a privilege it was to have met our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and invited him for our reception... thank you for being so warm & welcoming... Spending so much of your valuable time with us despite your very busy schedule... truly an honour sir... thank you daddy @realsarathkumar for making this happen @realradikaa."

Varalaxmi has been personally reaching out to several VIPs across the country for her wedding celebrations. She first met Rajinikanth and extended an invite to him and his family. She also met Nandamuri Balakrishna, Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun, Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, Siddharth, Samantha, directors AR Murugadoss, Bala, Murali Sharma, Ravi Teja, and many others.

While the exact wedding date remains undisclosed, Varalaxmi recently flew to Dubai with her fiancé for wedding shopping. Reports suggest that while the wedding itself will be intimate, a grand reception awaits all the stars who have been invited.

2024 has been an eventful year for Varalaxmi, highlighted by the success of her film Hanu-Man and her engagement to Nicholai Sachdev. Varalaxmi, the elder daughter of Tamil star Sarathkumar and his first wife Chaya, anticipates a star-studded affair at her wedding, bringing together the who's who of South Indian cinema.