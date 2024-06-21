ETV Bharat / entertainment

After Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Invites Allu Arjun to Her Wedding - See Pics

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 15 hours ago

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicholai Sachdev visit Allu Arjun and family in Hyderabad to invite them to their wedding. Before Allu Arjun, the duo also invited Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to grace their wedding. Varalaxmi and Nicholai are set to enter wedlock in July.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Invites Allu Arjun to Her Wedding (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicholai Sachdev paid a visit to Allu Arjun and his family at their residence here, extending a warm invitation for their upcoming wedding. They presented traditional gifts—a dhoti and saree—alongside the wedding invite. The joyous occasion was captured in photos circulating on social media, showcasing the quality time they spent together. Varalaxmi and Nicholai are set to tie the knot in July.

Nicholai Sachdev and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar with Allu Arjun (ETV Bharat)

Varalaxmi, daughter of the renowned Tamil actor Sarathkumar and his first wife Chaya, got engaged to art gallerist Nicholai Sachdev on March 1 in Mumbai, surrounded by their close ones. Their relationship, nurtured over 14 years, blossomed into love, culminating in their decision to marry with the blessings of their families.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar with Allu Arjun (ETV Bharat)

Nicholai, who has a teenage daughter named Kasha Nia Sachdev from a previous marriage, recently joined Varalaxmi and Sarathkumar for wedding shopping in Dubai.

Nicholai Sachdev and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar with Allu Arjun (ETV Bharat)

For their wedding festivities, Varalaxmi has extended invitations to superstras like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. The event promises to be a grand affair, with stars from the film industry, politicians, and businessmen expected to attend.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar with Allu Arvind (ETV Bharat)
Nicholai Sachdev and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar with Allu Arvind (ETV Bharat)

On the work front, Varalaxmi was last seen in the Telugu film HanuMan alongside Prasanth Varma and Teja Sajja. She has also been offered a role in Dhanush's Tamil film Raayan, featuring SJ Suryah, Kalidas Jayaram, and Sundeep Kishan. Additionally, her upcoming projects include the Telugu movie Sabari and the Malayalam film Colours.

