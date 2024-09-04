Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan Donate Rs 1 Crore for Flood Relief Efforts in AP and Telangana

Hyderabad: In the wake of devastating floods affecting Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Tollywood titans Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, and Chiranjeevi have made notable contributions to aid the relief efforts. The actors pledged substantial donations to the Chief Minister Relief Funds of the affected states. Mahesh Babu has committed Rs 50 lakhs to each state, while Chiranjeevi donated a total of Rs 1 crore, with Rs 50 lakhs allocated to each state's relief fund, and Pawan Kalyan, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister of AP, contributed Rs 1 crore to the state.

Taking to X, the Guntur Kaaram actor wrote: "In light of the floods impacting both the Telugu states, I am pledging a donation of 50 lakhs each to the CM Relief Fund for both AP and Telangana. Let’s collectively support the measures being undertaken by the respective governments to provide immediate aid and facilitate the recovery process for the flood-affected regions." The actor went on to urge everyone to contribute to the cause.

On the other hand, Chiranjeevi made a lengthy post on X in Telugu, which can be loosely translated as: "The hardships caused to the people due to the effect of flood in the Telugu states make me sad. The loss of tens of innocent lives is very tragic. Under the direction of the Chief Ministers of the Telugu states, both the governments are working hard to improve the situation."

He further wrote: "We all need to be involved in relief efforts in some way. As part of this process, I am announcing my contribution of Rs 1 crore (50 lakhs each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CM Relief Fund) to help the relief of the people in the two states. I pray to God that these dire situations will end soon and that all the people will be safe."

Speaking to a news agency, Pawan said: "As my contribution, I am donating one crore rupees to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Every person who wishes for the well-being of the state should assist in such times. The government is spending Rs 80 crore on the affected district. We must create a master plan for every city to prevent such disasters in the future." The actor-turned-politician is slated to meet CM Chandrababu Naidu and hand over the cheque on Wednesday.

He also expressed his deepest condolences to the family members of the people who lost their lives in the floods, and appealed to the political parties to come together to participate in the relief efforts. Further, he said that the state has been affected due to the continuous rainfall in the state for the past four days and the floodwaters from Telangana entered the state.

These donations follow widespread flooding that has left many homeless and caused significant damage. The Telugu film industry's efforts are crucial as the governments work tirelessly on relief and rehabilitation. Other notable figures in Tollywood, including Jr NTR, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, and Vishwak Sen, have also contributed to support relief operations amid ongoing severe weather conditions.