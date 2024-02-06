After Holidaying in Thailand, Soon-to-wed Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Spotted in Mumbai

Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are gearing up to tie the knot after nearly three years of courtship. Following a holiday with friends in Thailand, the soon-to-be married couple was spotted in Mumbai today. The couple stepped out in style as they visited casting director Mukesh Chhabra's office ahead of their wedding later this month.

With their wedding bells chiming on February 21 in Goa, Rakul and Jackky have been making the rounds in the city, preparing for their big day. Exiting Chhabra's office, the couple was seen dressed casually. Rakul donned a charming lavender top paired with white pants, while Jackky opted for a classic white shirt and blue jeans ensemble.

Following their intimate ceremony in Goa, the couple plans to host a grand reception in Mumbai, attracting a star-studded guest list from both Bollywood and the South Indian film industry. The reception, slated for after February 22, promises to be a lavish affair, held at a prestigious venue known for hosting high-profile events.

Initially considering a destination wedding abroad, Rakul and Jackky apparently heeded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for influential families to celebrate within India. A close source revealed, "After months of meticulous planning for a Middle Eastern wedding, Rakul and Jackky decided to heed the Prime Minister's call and relocate their celebration to India."

Amidst their wedding preparations, the duo is busy with multiple projects. Jackky Bhagnani is busy producing the action-packed film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, featuring stars like Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh has a slew of projects lined up across multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and multilingual ventures like Indian 2 and Ayalaan.