After Divorce From Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic Says 'We Are Still A Family' - Read Why

Hyderabad: In a surprising turn of events, actor-model Natasa Stankovic, ex-wife of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, has shed light on her relationship with him following their divorce, highlighting their continued bond as co-parents to their son, Agastya. Five months ago, the couple announced their separation after four years of marriage, a decision that generated intense media interest. Following the split, Natasa moved back to her home country Serbia with Agastya. However, she recently returned to India, clarifying her stance on co-parenting and dispelling rumours about a permanent move back to Serbia.

In an interview with a newswire, Natasa stated, "There are rumours that I am planning to move back to Serbia, but that's not possible because I have a young child who is settled here. His school is here, so how can I uproot him and leave everything behind? We are still a family.” Her statement reflects her dedication to maintaining stability for Agastya, emphasising that despite the divorce, she and Hardik are still a family for their son's well-being.

This statement has caught fans' attention, as many had speculated that the divorce might create a complete rift between the two. Instead, Natasa's comments reveal their commitment to raising Agastya together. "The main bond that holds us together is our son. I need peace in my life, and I try my best to maintain calm under all circumstances," she shared, expressing her dedication to creating a harmonious environment for her son. She added, "I also teach my son to keep that peace in his heart, along with my love as a mother."

Natasa and Hardik's love story began in early 2020 when Hardik proposed to her aboard a cruise ship. They later married during the COVID-19 lockdown and celebrated with a grand wedding in Rajasthan. However, their marriage faced challenges, and by July 2024, they announced their divorce via social media.

Since her return to India, Natasa has been actively focusing on her film industry career, having released several new video songs. Her comments highlight that, while they are no longer a couple, she and Hardik are bound by their shared love for Agastya, aiming to provide a stable, loving environment. Fans continue to support both as they navigate co-parenting, showing that even amidst personal changes, the family bond survives.