After Dhanush Case, Nayanthara's Documentary Faces New Legal Trouble Over Use Of Chandramukhi Clips

Chennai: Actor Nayanthara's Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale has landed in fresh controversy, with the Madras High Court ordering producers Tarc Studios to respond in relation to charges of copyright infringement pertaining to the Tamil blockbuster Chandramukhi.

The documentary, which chronicles the actor's life and career, premiered on Netflix in November 2024. While it was expected to be a celebratory showcase of her journey, it has now become embroiled in multiple legal disputes over the alleged unauthorised use of film footage.

Shortly after its release, actor Dhanush's production company, Wunderbar Films, filed a case claiming that scenes from the 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which he produced, were used in the documentary without his consent. In that petition, Dhanush's team sought damages of Rs 1 crore. That case is still pending before the Madras High Court.

Now, a fresh petition has been filed by AB International, the copyright holder of Chandramukhi. The 2005 Rajinikanth-Jyothika starrer, in which Nayanthara also played a significant role, is regarded as a major hit in Tamil cinema. AB International has accused the makers of the Netflix documentary of incorporating portions of Chandramukhi without seeking permission.

The petitioner stated that a legal notice was earlier sent to the documentary team demanding the removal of the disputed clips and compensation of Rs 5 crore. Notwithstanding this, the documentary remains available on Netflix with the disputed content in place. AB International has now sought a court order directing Tarc Studios to delete the clips, refrain from any further use of Chandramukhi footage, and submit an account of profits earned through the streaming of the film.